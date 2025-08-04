"He's the smallest man who ever lived" - Netizens react to Margaret Qualley channelling Matty Healy to play a queer detective in 'Honey Don't!'

The Substance actress Margaret Qualley shared glimpses about her life on the cover of Cosmopolitan for their Fall 2025 issue. While getting candid about several aspects of her life and career, Qualley also spoke about her character Honey O'Donahue in the upcoming movie Honey Don't!In the interview published on August 4, Qualley was asked about the inspiration behind Honey O'Donahue, who is a lesbian detective leading the investigation of a suspicious death. Qualley revealed that The 1975's Matty Healy was an inspiration for her when playing Honey. She then further described her character in the Ethan Coen film, calling Honey &quot;confident and talkative.&quot;&quot;She's a bit like a cool-guy player. I don't know why, but for some reason, I made my physicality kind of like Matty Healy. I tried to do it like Matty Healy would do it. I got to feel what it would be like to be a guy hitting on a girl,&quot; she said.Qualley's husband, music producer Jack Antonoff, has previously worked with The 1975 on Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which dropped in 2022. Antonoff was also a producer of Taylor Swift's 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department, which contained the song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, speculated to be about Healy. Swift and Healy were romantically linked for a brief period in early 2023.Margret Qualley's remarks were shared by Pop Base on their X, formerly Twitter, account, garnering attention from netizens, who flooded the comments section with their reactions. One user even made a reference to The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.&quot;Remember he's the smallest man who ever lived btw,&quot; the user shared.Pichu Payola @BadGalPichuLINKRemember he's the smallest man who ever lived btwSeveral others expressed dissatisfaction with Healey being the inspiration behind Honey O'Donahue.&quot;That's the biggest turn off,&quot; wrote a netizen.&quot;this is weird as f*ck,&quot; wrote another one.&quot;Ew now why she gotta ruin it,&quot; wrote an X user.A lot of other netizens also shared their take on Margaret Qualley's comments. Amid the negative feedback, there were remarks by users with a different perspective.&quot;Margaret Qualley channeling Matty Healy to play a queer detective? That's unexpectedly perfect,&quot; a user tweeted.&quot;Matty Healy as a queer detective? Now that's iconic,&quot; added another one.&quot;Why does this sound like the most chaotic rom-com noir ever and I'm here for it,&quot; read a tweet.Honey Don't! is all set to hit the theaters across the US and Canada on August 22, 2025.&quot;She's in her power and smart and sexy&quot; - Margaret Qualley while talking about her character in the upcoming film View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMargaret Qualley got candid about her character Honey O'Donahue in Honey Don't! during her conversation with Cosmopolitan for their Fall 2025 cover. She told the outlet that her character was quite opposite to her in a lot of aspects.&quot;She's not a woman of few words. I think that sometimes I've made myself comfortable by knocking myself down. She's the opposite of that. She's in her power and smart and sexy,&quot; Qualley said.The upcoming movie cast also includes Aubrey Plaza, who had previously spoken about her experience working with Margaret Qualley. Plaza shared about their on-screen romance and described it as &quot;a soulmate kind of love,&quot; which, according to her, was &quot;dangerous love.&quot; Plaza also got candid about her off-screen friendship with Qualley.&quot;It's rare to do a movie and leave with a lifelong friend. Margaret has helped me get through some of the hardest times of my life. We have each other's backs. I'll defend her to the end,&quot; the Black Bear actress shared.Aubrey Plaza plays MG Falcone, a police officer and Honey O'Donahue's romantic interest. The movie cast further includes Charlie Day, Chris Evans, Billy Eichner, Kristen Connolly, Gabby Beans, and Talia Ryder. The upcoming movie is the second installment in Ethan Coen's lesbian B-movie trilogy, following Drive-Away Dolls, which was released last year.Margaret Qualley opened up about her relationship with husband Jack AntonoffMargaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards (Image via Getty)Apart from talking about her movies, the Poor Things actress also gave insights about her relationship with her husband, Jack Antonoff. While talking to Cosmopolitan, Margaret Qualley revealed that falling in love with him was &quot;the biggest feeling&quot; she had ever felt. Recalling the initial phase of her relationship, she revealed that it was Antonoff who said &quot;I love you&quot; first.During the conversation, Qualley even called her husband her &quot;human diary.&quot;&quot;Now we're married and I can text him anything at any time. We're always having a conversation; he's like my human diary.&quot;Margaret Qualley then opened up about having kids in the future. According to the 30-year-old actor, while she did want to have children at some point, she was not there yet. However, talking about her view on having kids, she said that she had always imagined having kids.Notably, Lana Del Rey's Margaret, part of her 2023 album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, also produced by Antonoff, was named after Margaret Qualley. In an Interview magazine interview, the Summertime Sadness singer revealed that it was the last song she had written for the album and wanted to honor Antonoff and his relationship with Qualley.The official trailer of Honey Don't! has been available on YouTube since May 2025. The video has garnered more than 12 million views. Several fans expressed that they were excited for the film as well as for Margaret Qualley's performance.