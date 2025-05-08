Does Ellie say she will be a dad in The Last of Us? Michael Knowles claims the viral scene shows “lesbians aren’t real” and “gender norms” exist

YouTuber and American political commentator Michael Knowles recently shared his opinion on a scene from the second season of The Last of Us featuring two of the show’s characters, Ellie and Dina.

In the scene, Dina shows Ellie a few pregnancy tests, to which Ellie replies that she is going to be a dad.

“So we’re having a baby. I mean, we, and also I guess Jesse are. It was Jesse, right? So, we’re all having a baby. Holy sh*t. I’m gonna be a dad,” Ellie is heard saying.

Knowles referred to the scene from The Last of Us in a video shared through his official account on X (formerly Twitter) on May 8, 2025, saying that he obtained the viral clip from his producers before playing it in his show.

The political commentator mentioned that he was initially trying to find an explanation for the scene before saying that he did not want to know what was going on in the scene or about the post-apocalyptic drama series.

“I’m beginning to see the glass half full. Because I guess what the show is saying here is, lesbians aren’t real. Even if you say you’re a lesbian, you’re not really. And this lesbian woman slept with a man... and they’re saying that gender norms necessarily exist even so much to the point that one of the women in this same s*x relationship is going to call herself the dad,” he said.

He also addressed the moment when Ellie and Dina discussed the pregnancy.

“There’s no mystical explanation like in that Star Wars show for this. There’s no, it’s not IVF, happily, it’s that one of the women, who is a lesbian, slept with a man and became pregnant, and the woman does not plan to kill the baby through abortion. So that’s good, I guess,” he stated.

The YouTube personality further went on to say that no one should let their kids watch The Last of Us.

Isabela Merced speaks about filming Dina and Ellie’s scenes in The Last of Us

As mentioned earlier, the HBO series created headlines after Dina and Ellie’s scene went viral. Bella Ramsey plays the role of Ellie, and Isabela Merced plays Dina.

Merced appeared for an interview with Variety, published May 4, 2025, where the Alien: Romulus star was asked how the intimate scene between Dina and Ellie was filmed in The Last of Us.

The actress responded by saying that they had a lot of time to shoot the sequence, adding that they filmed the “buildup to the kiss” and everything else that happened after the scene where Ellie was held at gunpoint.

The Madame Web star praised the work of The Last of Us' intimacy coordinator, Kathy Kadler, who helped her and Ramsey with the intimate scenes by making them feel comfortable.

“I think what we wanted to make sure was that more than anything there was some sort of consent in the scene, because they’re obviously both in very vulnerable positions. So we were very detailed about that scene. We all had ideas, right? Because we wanted it to be s*xy. We wanted it to be emotional and charged, but also smart and show their relationship and how it’s going to change now that this barrier has been broken,” Merced reflected on the filming of the scene.

The second season of The Last of Us started airing last month. Four episodes have premiered so far, and the remaining three are scheduled to air by May 25, 2025.

