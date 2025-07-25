How many times has Zac Brown been married? Singer's past relationships explored as he gets engaged to Kendra Scott

American singer Zac Brown and jewelry designer Kendra Scott are engaged, the couple told People in a report published on July 24, 2025. According to the outlet, the couple made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards in May. At that time, an insider told People that Zac and Kendra had been dating for months. While Kendra flaunted her beautiful pink diamond ring, the couple told the outlet:&quot;We are so happy and grateful that we found each other.&quot;Besides the American Music Awards, Kendra Scott and Zac Brown were photographed together at fellow country artist Jamey Johnson's wedding in May 2025. Notably, Zac had been married twice before. His first marriage was reportedly to Shelly Brown, which lasted from 2006 to 2018.In October 2018, Shelly and Zac made a statement to People, in which they said:&quot;We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple.&quot;In August 2023, Zac tied the knot with model and actress Kelly Yazdi. The former couple, however, split and announced their intention to divorce in December of the same year. The marriage happened a little over a year after Kelly was spotted with an engagement ring, according to TMZ. While Zac reportedly proposed to the model in Hawaii, the wedding took place in Georgia. After choosing to divorce, Zac Brown and Kelly told People that they had mutual respect for each other. Prior to this announcement, fans had already begun speculating that the couple might be headed for a split. This suspicion was fueled by Kelly deactivating and then reactivating her Instagram account without her married name on the profile.More about Zac Brown's past relationships amid his engagement with designer Kendra Scott&quot;Sinatra 100: An All-Star GRAMMY Concert&quot; - Backstage And Audience (Image via Getty)Zac Brown and Shelly had spent 12 years of married life together when they decided to divorce in 2018. In a statement to People at the time, they revealed that it was a difficult decision to make after being together for so long and having five children.&quot;This was a difficult decision, but we've done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with,&quot; the statement read.Zac has five children—Justice, Lucy, Georgia, Joni, and Alexander—with Shelly.In August 2017, Shelly spoke about her romance with her then-husband during an interview with the Grand Ole Opry as part of its Better Half digital series. Shelly revealed that a friend introduced them when she had just graduated from college. Regarding Zac Brown's second wife, Kelly, the former couple managed to keep their relationship private until 2022, according to reports by E! News. In July 2022, Zac Brown Band celebrated Zac's birthday, during which Kelly was seen wearing a prominent engagement ring. In May 2024, months after announcing their divorce, Zac filed a lawsuit against Kelly.In the lawsuit, Zac Brown urged the judge to issue a temporary restraining order that would require Kelly to remove an Instagram post intended to damage Zac's reputation. He also stated that Kelly was violating a confidentiality agreement she signed in August 2022. Kelly responded to the suit and called his claims &quot;meritless.&quot; Kelly Yazdi even accused Zac of trying to silence her to suppress her freedom of expression. In a lengthy caption on a TikTok video posted on May 19, 2024, Kelly added:&quot;Like Zac, I have lawyers too, and I will tell my truth in court — where he has unnecessarily dragged me.&quot;Everything to know about Zac Brown's fiancée, Kendra ScottKendra Scott, a 50-year-old jewelry designer, reportedly owns a billion-dollar jewelry brand called Kendra Scott. A resident of Austin, Kendra has three sons. She had two sons with her first husband, John Scott, with whom she was in a relationship from 2000 to 2006. In 2014, the designer married for the second time to Matt Davis. The former couple had one child and later divorced in 2020. In 2022, Kendra Scott married Thomas Evans. No details about her marriage to Evans could be found in public forums. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn May 2025, Kendra Scott made her first public appearance with financé Zac Brown. People magazine reported that the couple met through a mutual friend.While Zac and Kendra got engaged, no details about a possible marriage have been revealed so far.