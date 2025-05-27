Who was Kendra Scott married to? Family life and all about her kids post red carpet debut with Zac Brown at AMAs 2025

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott and Zac Brown have confirmed their relationship, as the two appeared on the red carpet debut at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas on Monday (May 26, 2025).

A source close to the couple told People that a mutual friend introduced them, and they have been dating for a few months.

"They were set up by a mutual friend and are totally in love. They are head over heels and have become inseparable," the source said.

Kendra Scott married her first husband, John Scott, on June 24, 2000. They had two kids, Cade and Beck, before divorcing on August 22, 2006. She married Matt Davis on June 6, 2014, and had one son with him before separating in September 2020. Zac Brown shares five children with his first ex-wife, Shelly Brown: Justice, Lucy, Georgia, Joni, and Alexander.

Kendra Scott started her jewelry business in 2002, and it was once valued at $1 billion. Her pieces have been worn by stars like Mindy Kaling and Sofia Vergara and featured on major runway shows. She also appeared as a guest investor on Shark Tank in seasons 12, 14, and 16.

In 2018, Kendra Scott's son, Beck, got into a ski accident

Kendra Scott with her son, Beck. (Image via Instagram/@officialkendrascott)

The jewelry designer appeared on The Tamron Hall Show in September 2022 to promote her memoir, Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love. She recalled how her son's 2018 ski accident left her diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). She said that after the incident, she would be "clenched with fear" after hearing about anything her sons did.

"After you go through something like that as a mother and you do feel so helpless, I realized when I got back from that anytime the boys would do anything I would almost be just clenched with fear," Scott stated.

Calling the whole thing "traumatic," Scott said that she spent 28 days with her son in the hospital.

"It was traumatic, and sometimes it's not necessarily just the one that goes through it. It's the ones that have to be there right with them, and that fear of anything happening to your kids is the scariest fear of all," she said.

Kendra Scott then said her business is built on family, and when her company staff found out about Beck's accident, everyone expected Scott to be with her son at the hospital.

"I built my company on family first. Cade was a baby when I started and I wanted to be a present mom. I wanted to be there for my kids' firsts and I wanted to create a culture within our company that did the same thing. So when Beck was hurt, the only place I was going to be, and everybody knew it, was next to his bedside," the jewelry designer said.

Kendra Scott's memoir, Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love, was published on September 20, 2022.

