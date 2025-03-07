"We hire on heart" — Shark Tank mentor Kendra Scott reveals her workforce consists of 96% women

Shark Tank mentor and business owner Kendra Scott talked about her company's hiring approach in an Instagram video on March 4, 2025. In the video, she stressed how important it was to create a positive workplace, pointing out that 96% of her company's workers are women.

"It is the most incredible community of fierce, loving and kind women, you can imagine. We attract those type of people. We hire on heart. I said that in my little thing, because it's true," she stated.

Kendra Scott founded her jewelry company, Kendra Scott LLC, in 2002 from her home in Austin, Texas. It has since grown into a multimillion-dollar brand with stores across the U.S. and a strong online presence.

Shark Tank mentor Kendra Scott on promoting a supportive work environment

Shark Tank star Scott discussed the type of workplace culture she has created in the Instagram reel, adding the value of employing people who share the company's beliefs.

"We do have a company of 96% women, and it is a company of women who love each other, support each other, root for one another, lift each other up when they're down," she shared.

Her message highlighted that the brand's success goes beyond its products and also depends on the individuals who create them. Scott focused on building a workplace where team members support each other, believing that mutual encouragement leads to long-term growth.

The Instagram post’s caption reflected her appreciation for her team,

"So grateful for the incredible community of fierce, kind, loving, and amazing women that make up our @kendrascott family! When we lift each other up and root for one another, we really are unstoppable," the caption stated.

Kendra Scott on building a billion-dollar business

Kendra Scott talked about how her jewelry business has grown and how she became a billion-dollar business in an interview with CBS Mornings in March 2018. She talked about the problems she had to deal with and the choices she made that led to the success of her business.

As the discussion went on, Shark Tank mentor Kendra Scott talked about the early days of her business and the reason behind starting it. She said that she began this business in her spare bedroom with $500 in 2002.

She shared how her brand grew from those beginnings, mentioning that she had a three-month-old baby at the time and carried the baby along with her.

"I took my collection in a tea box, and I actually have that wooden tea box still—all the little boxes—and I went store to store in Austin."," she shared.

Scott also discussed the importance of maintaining a connection with customers and how that influenced the company’s expansion. She shared that she spoke to her customers and understood what they needed and took their feedback. This hands-on approach helped shape her business strategies as she navigated its growth.

Reflecting on the company’s valuation, Shark Tank mentor Kendra Scott acknowledged the significance of reaching the billion-dollar mark but added that financial success was not the only priority.

"Kendra Cares is a program working with hospitals nationwide, including Dell Children’s here in Austin. It’s part of our company culture," she shared.

She added that all her employees take pride in making a difference and feel excited to be part of something where they can leave their mark.

Shark Tank episodes air every Friday exclusively on ABC.

