"You're gonna pay the price one day" — When Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary turned heads with his brutal opinion on karma in business

Shark Tank investor and businessman Kevin O’Leary has often emphasized the importance of discipline, strategy, and respect in business. He was interviewed by Bryan Elliot on Behind the Brand on May 24, 2019, where O'Leary discussed the consequences of unethical behavior and the role of karma in business.

"I believe there is karma and I think if you're a real a**hole you're gonna pay the price one day," the investor said.

This remark underscored his belief that disrespecting others in business could lead to long-term consequences. His perspective, shaped by years in the investment and entrepreneurial world, highlighted why maintaining integrity is essential in professional environments.

Shark Tank Kevin O’Leary on why success comes with consequences

Kevin O’Leary explained that success should not result in a loss of respect for others, regardless of their role. The Shark Tank investor noted that one should respect everyone, including the "guy that delivers your breakfast," adding that he should be treated like one would treat Warren Buffet.

He reflected on his stance that all individuals, from employees to high-profile executives, deserve equal treatment. The Shark also pointed out that failing to uphold this level of respect could have long-term repercussions.

"If you can't give them respect and you treat them without respect, you have become an a**hole and you deserve, in my view, the karma that comes with that," O'Leary said.

He suggested that negative actions could eventually impact an individual’s reputation and business success.

The risk of losing perspective

During the discussion, Elliot pointed out how individuals who once performed basic tasks might forget their roots. He said that before becoming the owner of an enterprise, a person could have been a bottle washer or the gum scraper, as he addressed the potential dangers of rising wealth and power.

He noted that some individuals, after achieving financial success, become detached from the reality they once experienced. He emphasized that maintaining perspective is crucial and that arrogance can lead to downfall.

He implied that personal and professional history should serve as a reminder to remain grounded despite financial success. O’Leary also explained that success does not justify treating others poorly, saying that it was "easy to slide into that Rich Jerk mode."

The Shark Tank investor emphasized that failing to recognize the value of all individuals, regardless of their job or status, could have long-term consequences.

The impact on future generations

Kevin O’Leary also connected this perspective on karma to parenting and generational wealth. He warned against shielding children from challenges, as this could create long-term issues. The Shark Tank investor explained,

"If you de-risk your children’s lives, you are giving them a disease."

He implied that keeping children away from hardships may prevent them from developing, ultimately resulting in ill effects. He also emphasized letting children undergo struggle and failure by saying that it was important to let children "deal with adversity," or they would "never learn to survive in the real world."

The Shark Tank investor mirrored his belief that financial success should not come at the expense of personal growth and resilience.

O'Leary's comments during the interview supported his conviction that business success is no excuse for unethical conduct. The investor's words reiterated his position that those who are disrespectful or act unethically will have consequences in the long run.

