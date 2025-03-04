"Building the best mousetrap doesn’t do it" — When Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary said that storytelling and marketing are critical for business success

During an interview on the Erika Taught Me podcast, dated August 22, 2023, Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary discussed the role of storytelling and marketing in business success.

Ad

When host Erika Kullberg asked what guidance he was providing to CEOs given the financial market's volatility, Kevin O'Leary responded and emphasized the importance of financial management and customer acquisition strategies. He stated,

"It's not just a great product. Building the best mousetrap doesn't do it. It's communicating the story of the mousetrap that makes it work, and that's really what this is about."

Ad

Trending

The Shark Tank investor highlighted that a strong product alone is insufficient without effective marketing and storytelling to connect with customers.

The importance of storytelling and marketing in business success, according to Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary

The role of social media in business growth

Ad

O'Leary pointed out that the pandemic reshaped business models, making direct-to-consumer sales more critical than ever. The Shark Tank investor explained,

"Pre-pandemic, more than half our sales went through retail. Now, half our sales are going direct to consumers. So, direct consumer models are everything."

This shift underscores the necessity for businesses to establish direct relationships with customers rather than relying solely on third-party retailers. Additionally, O'Leary emphasized that social media plays a key role in customer acquisition, saying,

Ad

"Who's running your social? Who's telling the story? Who's writing the copy? Who's photographing the products? Who's maintaining the website?"

He suggested that businesses need dedicated teams focused on digital engagement, as online presence has become a primary driver of revenue.

Why storytelling matters in marketing

Ad

According to O'Leary, the ability to tell a compelling story significantly impacts a company’s success. The Shark Tank investor explained,

"The ones that have really thrived were fantastic at telling stories and great at designing websites and really providing terrific customer service and support."

This statement reflects how businesses that invest in effective communication strategies can differentiate themselves in a competitive market. He also noted that marketing extends beyond advertisements to the overall customer experience. He remarked,

Ad

"It's really understanding the power of social media."

This highlights that businesses need to focus on not just selling products but also engaging with customers in meaningful ways through various online platforms.

Financial considerations for entrepreneurs

Ad

Beyond marketing, O'Leary discussed financial strategies for business owners in the current economic climate. The Shark Tank investor stated,

"The cost of capital just in the last two months has become far more expensive, so it's going to be a lot harder to raise money going forward."

This suggests that businesses need to be strategic with spending and prioritize cash flow management. He also recommended that companies seek financial opportunities that may not be widely known. He stated,

Ad

"One thing they should realize now is the importance of understanding the laws that are out there to help them that they may not be utilizing."

The Shark Tank investor highlighted government programs, such as the Employment Retention Credit (ERC), that can provide financial relief to businesses.

O'Leary’s remarks on the Erika Taught Me podcast underscored that business success requires more than just a strong product. He highlighted the importance of digital strategies, direct customer relationships, and financial preparedness in an evolving economic landscape.

Catch Shark Tank every Friday at 8 pm ET on ABC, with episodes also available for streaming on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback