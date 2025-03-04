"Either you make money or lose money" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary's remark on sugarcoating failure in business

Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary has consistently emphasized that business outcomes are straightforward. On March 3, 2025, he posted a video snippet from one of his interviews on Instagram, where he said:

"Unfortunately in business, there's no gray. It's binary, either you make money or lose money. Others successful or you fail."

Kevin O’Leary shared that "sugarcoating failure" or not telling the truth does not benefit aspiring entrepreneurs. He implied that if a business idea is flawed, it is more beneficial to acknowledge it early rather than persist with false hope.

Shark Tank Kevin O’Leary on business reality: Success, failure, and the importance of honest feedback

Kevin O’Leary on rejecting sugarcoated feedback

In a recent Instagram post featuring a snippet from one of his interviews, Kevin O’Leary talked about why is considered "the most hated man on TV." Reinforcing his stance on business realities, the Shark Tank investor stated he's "not really a villain" and he's just "not afraid to tell the truth."

He suggested that honesty is more valuable than offering false encouragement. O’Leary explained that misleading entrepreneurs can lead to financial consequences. He said:

"You may not want to hear that message, but I don't like the, 'you keep doing it, don't worry about it,' even though you know it has no merit and the idea is bankrupt."

He emphasized the importance of recognizing when a business idea lacks financial viability. The Shark Tank star also discussed the impact of monetary risk on entrepreneurs and their families, stating:

"If your plan isn't going to work and you're going to bankrupt your parents or mortgage your house and wipe yourself out, I don't think it's a bad thing to tell them that."

O’Leary further reinforced that business is results-driven, meaning that success is not determined by effort alone but by outcomes.

Kevin O’Leary’s perspective on being the “Villain”

In a previous interview with Closer Weekly dated June 30, 2019, O’Leary addressed his reputation as the “villain” of Shark Tank. He stated:

"I'm honored to accept this award. I'll tell the truth forever."

O’Leary also highlighted how other investors on Shark Tank approach failing business ideas differently. He said:

"You see sharks saying, ‘Oh keep doing what you’re doing but I’m not going to give you a dime.’"

O’Leary repeatedly stated that financial success is the only measure of a business’s viability. He remarked:

"My attitude is that there's nothing wrong with being the antagonist if you’re telling the truth....everybody else is worried about their feelings; I’m worried about their money."

In another X post on December 11, 2024, O’Leary’s shared that people think he is the "mean shark," but he feels he's "the nice shark." He called himself entrepreneurs' "best friend" because he'd rather hurt their feelings with honesty than watch their family go broke.

"That’s why they call me Mr. Wonderful. Deep down, I’m just a soft, cuddly teddy bear who tells it like it is. Deal with it!"

Watch Shark Tank episodes on ABC Fridays at 8 PM ET, with episodes available for streaming on Hulu.

