"I don't hold grudges" — Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner on the power of gratitude and positivity in business

Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner has highlighted the importance of gratitude and positivity in business. In an Instagram video posted on March 3, 2025, Greiner stated:

"I am feeling grateful about myself today that I know how to give forgiveness, that I don't hold grudges against people."

Her focus on forgiveness and optimism highlights how these traits are essential for long-term success in entrepreneurship. Through her social media posts, she has consistently encouraged people to appreciate gratitude at work and in life. Greiner's message aligns with her business negotiation style, where being professional and dropping past conflicts behind can result in new beginnings.

The role of gratitude and forgiveness in Shark Tank Lori Greiner’s business approach

Forgiveness and turning a new leaf

In her March 2025 Instagram video, Lori Greiner encouraged self-reflection on gratitude and the ability to release negativity. The Shark Tank investor asked a question and shared her perspective, stating that she admires her ability to forgive and move forward in life. She asked:

"What are you feeling grateful about yourself today?"

Greiner’s approach suggests that in business, holding onto resentment may not be beneficial. Instead, focusing on constructive relationships and learning from challenges can create opportunities for growth, noting:

"I am feeling grateful about myself today that I know how to give forgiveness, that I don't hold grudges against people, and that I am willing to turn a new leaf to those that do me wrong with it."

Entrepreneurs often face setbacks, including disagreements and competition. However, Greiner’s statement implies that maintaining a mindset focused on resolution rather than conflict may support long-term professional success.

Gratitude as a daily practice

On January 6, 2025, Greiner shared another video emphasizing the importance of gratitude. She addressed the common practice of listing things one is grateful for and encouraged a focus on self-appreciation. In the video, she asked:

"How about being grateful for yourself? Show gratitude to who you are, why are you wonderful? What is it about you that you're grateful for?"

This perspective highlights the role of self-confidence in business. Entrepreneurs frequently face challenges, and recognizing personal strengths may contribute to resilience. Greiner further stated:

"It helps you to realize what a wonderful person you are, and we should show gratitude to ourselves every single day."

The Shark Tank investor's approach aligns with broader business strategies, where confidence and a positive mindset play a crucial role in effective decision-making.

Expressing gratitude towards others

In another Instagram post on November 29, 2024, Greiner shared a message centered on gratitude for others. In the caption, she expressed appreciation for her audience alongside an image featuring the text:

"Showing gratitude is the easiest and yet most impactful thing we can do for each other."

The Shark Tank investor's comment reflects the value of cultivating good relationships in business. To show gratitude to employees, partners, and customers can help assure long-term success. Gratitude in a business culture could ensure greater motivation, better professional networks, and higher customer satisfaction.

Through her post, Greiner consistently emphasizes the vital role that gratitude and forgiveness play in business and interpersonal relations.

Watch entrepreneurs pitch their ideas on Shark Tank Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC, or stream on Hulu anytime.

