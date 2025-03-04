“You're going into a huge lifestyle change”— When Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary shared his opinion on business success vs. relationships

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary has frequently discussed the challenges entrepreneurs face, particularly the sacrifices required to build a business. Speaking at an event hosted by Inc. on December 22, 2017, he emphasized the changes that come with pursuing entrepreneurship, stating:

“You’re going into a huge lifestyle change, and I tell people it’s not for everybody.”

He highlighted the challenging nature of starting a company, in which achievement usually occurs at the expense of time and relationships. O'Leary clarified that business founders should expect to work long hours, experience constant failures, and be aware that the majority of startups fail within a short time.

The Shark Tank investor added that the path demands perseverance and determination, as most founders experience disappoinment before they succeed.

Shark Tank Kevin O’Leary insights on the tough choices entrepreneurs face

The reality of business success and personal sacrifice

O’Leary outlined the level of dedication required to grow a business, emphasizing that the entrepreneurial journey often eliminates work-life balance. The Shark Tank investor noted:

“There is no soccer game on Saturday. There’s no Sunday dinner with the family. You’re working because some guy in China or in India or some woman out there is kicking your ass because we’re in a global competition now.”

Kevin O'Leary further explained that the process involves repeated failures before achieving success. Many beginners, he stated, endure years of setbacks before reaching financial stability. He advised individuals to assess their commitment level before pursuing business ownership, adding:

“Don’t do it if you don’t have the stamina to get kicked around and driven into the ground and get up and do it again.”

The case of an entrepreneur and his fiancée

During the event, O’Leary shared an interaction with a student, who had built a business while still in school but struggled to balance his relationship and his company’s demands.

The student explained that his fiancée wanted him to prioritize their relationship by setting aside time for family, but he was occupied managing his work obligations. The Shark Tank investor described his response to the situation, stating:

“Let’s be pragmatic. Which is easier to replace: your business or your fiancée?”

Kevin O'Leary acknowledged that the remark was greeted with strong responses from the audience. Nevertheless, he explained that if one is dating an entrepreneur, one has to understand the amount of commitment needed to keep a business on the rise. He concluded:

“It’s not gonna be a successful union. It’s not gonna work.”

The implications for entrepreneurs and their relationships

O’Leary pointed out that business success often requires long hours, dedication, and difficult choices. He reiterated:

“I meet many entrepreneurs that are in tears saying, ‘I can’t go on, I haven’t seen my significant other in two weeks.’”

The Shark Tank investor also emphasized that those considering entrepreneurship should evaluate whether they are willing to make the necessary sacrifices. He said that it is "hardcore stuff" and this struggle is "not for everybody.”

He also shed light on the constant efforts that a person puts into building a business empire:

“8 out of 10 fail. They have to do it three times. They spend a decade before they get their hit, or they work in one company for 15 years and they finally get an exit.”

Watch Shark Tank every Friday at 8 PM ET on ABC or stream episodes on Hulu at your convenience.

