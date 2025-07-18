  • home icon
  • Music
  • When did 50 Cent date Shaniqua Tompkins? Hip-hop mogul sues ex-girlfriend for allegedly violating contract after selling rights to her life story

When did 50 Cent date Shaniqua Tompkins? Hip-hop mogul sues ex-girlfriend for allegedly violating contract after selling rights to her life story

By Aaratrika Bal
Published Jul 18, 2025 18:32 GMT
Ludacris And 50 Cent Headline Official Billboard Music Awards After Party At Drai
Ludacris And 50 Cent Headline Official Billboard Music Awards After Party At Drai's Nightclub At The Cromwell In Las Vegas May 22 - Source: Getty

In an exclusive article dated July 17, TMZ reported that 50 Cent sued his former girlfriend for apparently telling stories about him on the internet. The ex, identified as Shaniqua Tompkins, was the mother of the rapper's first child, Marquise Jackson.

Ad

The rapper argued that Tompkins had sold the rights to her life to his company back in 2007. Notably, the former couple had dated on and off throughout the 1990s, as per reports by People. They had a custody battle for a long time until it was settled through an arrangement in October 2008.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to reports by AllHipHop, Shaniqua Tompkins sold all the rights, starting from her name and life experiences to her likeness, to the company in the past. In return, Tompkins reportedly received $80,000. She was further promised future royalties. In legal documents, the rights had been described as being "unconditional, irrevocable, exclusive and perpetual."

AllHipHop reported that this meant that Tompkins was not allowed to monetize anything related to her life without 50 Cent's company's approval. The latest suit argued that she broke the deal by sharing videos and interviews related to her relationship with 50 Cent and their son Marquise. AllHipHop obtained a part of the complaint that read:

Ad
"Capitalizing on her recent notoriety from a ‘viral’ post commenting on testimony in the high-profile 'Diddy' trial, Tompkins has repeatedly and deliberately exploited the very rights she conveyed to G-Unit Books."

The outlet further reported that Reena Jain, the rapper's attorney, claimed that Tompkins knew what she was doing when she broke the agreement. Reena additionally stated:

"Jackson purchased these rights to preserve them for use in future biographical or autobiographical projects."
Ad

The attorney continued by saying that the rapper was also concerned that Tompkins might intentionally monetize content surrounding their life and his name.

Shaniqua Tompkins shared a video related to 50 Cent on YouTube in 2023

The aforementioned lawsuit against Shaniqua Tompkins was reportedly due to a video that she posted on YouTube in 2023. The video titled "Other Side of the Coin" had references to 50 Cent and their relationship. In the bio of the video, she claimed that the rapper would be nothing that he was, had she not been there.

Ad

The bio read:

"Shaniqua Tompkins shares the untold truth of how she helped to build the G-Unit legacy and how Curtis "50-Cent" Jackson wouldn't be who he is today without her."
youtube-cover
Ad

The video appeared to be just a three-minute trailer, announcing that the full interview would be released soon. One of the recent allegations against her by G-Unit was that she tried to grow her brand by seemingly capitalizing on rumors about the witnesses involved in the Diddy trial.

After this incident, Tompkins reportedly began sharing stories about her experiences with the rapper as well. As mentioned earlier, she had been posting clips talking about her life with Cent. In one of these, she claimed that the rapper had beaten her when she was pregnant in 1996. She also accused him of being physically and verbally abusive during their relationship.

Ad

Tompkins mentioned another alleged incident where she accused the rapper of beating her in front of her daughter. Last month, she claimed that 50 Cent was also physically abusive toward Daphne Joy, the mother of the rapper's second son, Sire. Tompkins continued by sharing details about an alleged domestic violence case that was reportedly filed against the rapper.

According to TMZ, 50 Cent had sought $1 million and also a court order preventing Shaniqua Tompkins from posting similar content on social media platforms.

Ad

50 Cent stated that his relationship with Marquise was impacted due to his fallout with the mom

In 2008, 50 Cent spoke to MTV and opened up about his relationship with his elder son, Marquise. According to the rapper, it was getting strained due to his breakup with Shaniqua Tompkins. He added that he had to go through lawyers only to reach his son. The rapper then also said:

"There's different channels I have to go through. He has lawyers appointed to him through the court. So I have to talk to his lawyer to get things situated for me to actually get him."
Ad
Ad

Talking further about Shaniqua, Cent claimed that she had said things about him that he could never expect from her. According to People, the rapper received visitation rights with certain conditions. He could reportedly see his son one weekend every month. An insider told People that the rapper was supporting Marquise till he turned 18.

As of now, Shaniqua Tompkins has not reacted to the reported lawsuit her former partner filed against her. This news surfaced about a year after the rapper dropped a defamation suit against his other expenses, Daphne Joy.

About the author
Aaratrika Bal

Aaratrika Bal

Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.

Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.

Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications