  • "THE PROMO IS ALREADY INSANE" - Fans react to mysterious Spotify billboards popping up in NYC and Nashville leading to Taylor Swift's new playlist 

By Juhi Marzia
Published Aug 12, 2025 09:50 GMT
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour – London, UK (Image via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is already rolling out the promotion for her upcoming studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, in the form of Spotify billboards. The album is the follow-up to her 2024 double album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The singer announced her 12th studio album at 12:12 am ET on August 12, 2025, via her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast and her website. Shortly after the album announcement, Swifties noticed mysterious Spotify billboards across New York City and Nashville, leading to the singer's newly curated playlist titled "And, baby, that's show business for you."

The new playlist features 22 of the singer's tracks from Red, 1989, and Reputation. All songs in the playlist were added 17 hours before the writing of this article. The only exception was 22, which was added two weeks ahead of August 12.

The playlist also includes songs such as Blank Space, End Game, Style, and Bad Blood, among others. Here is the full track list of "And, baby, that's show business for you":

  1. 22
  2. All You Had To Do Was Stay
  3. Bad Blood
  4. Blank Space
  5. Dancing With Our Hands Tied
  6. Delicate
  7. Don't Blame Me
  8. End Game
  9. Gorgeous
  10. How You Get The Girl
  11. I Did Something Bad
  12. I Knew You Were Trouble.
  13. King Of My Heart
  14. Message In A Bottle (From The Vault)
  15. New Romantics
  16. ...Ready For It?
  17. Shake It Off
  18. So It Goes...
  19. Style
  20. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
  21. Wildest Dreams
  22. Wonderland
Fans welcomed Taylor Swift's curated Spotify playlist, with one user dubbing the ongoing promotion "insane."

"THE PROMO IS ALREADY INSANE T.S. 12 IS IN FULL EFFECT"
Several Swifties echoed this sentiment, wondering what sort of Easter eggs the singer would have in store for this rollout.

Others took to decoding the playlist for clues. Eagle-eyed Swifties also noted that all songs included in the playlist were produced by Max Martin and Shellback, causing speculation of a reunion between the producers and Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift yet to announce the album's release date

Taylor Swift has yet to announce a release date for The Life of a Showgirl at the time of writing this article. The singer first teased her new project on August 11 on her website, where fans noticed an active countdown for 12:12 am ET on August 12.

Additionally, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason had announced “a VERY special guest” for the upcoming episode of their podcast New Heights, with many fans noting that the guest's silhouette resembled Swift's. The singer was later confirmed as the guest for the upcoming episode, scheduled to premiere on August 13.

At 12:12 am ET, the official Instagram page of New Heights uploaded a clip from the upcoming episode, which showed Taylor Swift announcing her album for the first time, saying:

“So I wanted to show you something. This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl.”

While the album's cover art was blurred in the clip, Taylor Swift's social media profiles indicate this era will be marked with mint green and orange. Her Instagram icon has been changed to an orange lock in a mint green background.

This is Taylor Swift's first LP since buying back all her masters. In May 2025, she announced that she had bought the masters of her first six albums from Shamrock Capital, regaining ownership of her entire catalog.

In the same announcement, she stated that the "Taylor's Version" of Reputation and her self-titled debut album may not see the light of day.

The Life of a Showgirl is now open for pre-order on Taylor Swift's website.

