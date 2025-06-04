"A certain British man could never relate"- Fans react to Travis Kelce celebrating Taylor Swift getting her masters back on his New Heights podcast

On May 30, Taylor Swift informed her fans that she had regained the rights to her masters. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, appeared cheerful about her reclaiming ownership of her six albums after years of effort. Kelce was seen vibing to Swift's I Knew You Were Trouble in the trailer for the upcoming episode of New Heights, the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Fans have now reacted to Kelce's comments:

🏳️‍🌈 | BREACH ERA | 12/11 @certifiedlhdl Oh a certain British man could never relate

In the upcoming episode of the podcast, Shaquille O'Neal joined as a guest and played Swift's song on his phone. While dancing to the song, Kelce said:

"Just got that song back, too. Just bought all her music back. So it's hers too, man."

Taylor Swift's fans have also shared their excitement online over Kelce's celebration. Here are some of the fans' reactions.

InternetMoneyz @InternetMoneyz1 This is SO SWEET my goodness I’m so happy for our girl ❤️🎉🤩 I absolutely ADORE this man

SpotifySwiftie @SpotifySwiftie “I appreciate that” like it’s a favor to HIM ugh he’s the most supportive 🥰

katie⸆⸉ @chloeandoomfs he’s so proud of her like shaq didn’t even mention the masters and travis immediately made sure to make it known that he’s proud of her and that she now owns her music. i’m so happy for my super close best friend taylor swift. THAT’S TAYHUSBAND ARGUE WITH THE WALL

A fan also appreciated Kelce's music knowledge and reacted :

inmybestdress🧣 @AG00764710 He’s a true one because he immediately knew it was the older version

More about Taylor Swift getting back her masters, which Travis Kelce was celebrating

As per Billboard, Taylor Swift announced on May 30 in an open letter on her official website that she had reclaimed her masters. As per the report, Swift bought the ownership rights from Shamrock Capital, the company that bought her albums from Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in 2020.

The report stated that Swift paid around $360 million for the rights. It is an amount close to what Shamrock Capital paid in the 2020 deal.

According to the BBC, music manager Scooter Braun purchased Taylor Swift's previous record label Big Machine in 2019 and hence became the rightful owner of Swift's masters, which included songs of her first six albums.

In her open letter on the website, Swift wrote:

“I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and prayed away for a chance to get to tell you this news. All the times I was thisssss close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through."

She continued,

"I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs to me."

Swift also thanked Shamrock Capital for letting her reclaim her original music.

"My memories and my sweat and my handwriting and my decades of dreams. I am endlessly thankful. My first tattoo might just be a huge shamrock in the middle of my forehead,” Swift wrote.

Swift had re-recorded several albums, including Red, Speak Now, Fearless, and 1989, among others.

Now that she has reclaimed ownership of her songs, her fans are excited—and so is her partner, Travis Kelce.

People have been praising Kelce for his celebration on the podcast, which is set to drop on YouTube and other streaming platforms on Wednesday.

