Taylor Swift celebrates getting her music back with Selena Gomez during NYC dinner outing

In the wake of getting all of her masters back, Taylor Swift reunited with her celebrity best friend, Selena Gomez, for a night out in New York City. On Saturday night, May 31, 2025, the duo, nicknamed by their fans as "Taylena," was photographed having a ladies' night out in Midtown Manhattan.

As previously reported, as of May 30, 2025, the Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker acquired the rights to her first six albums after around six years, and four of the six albums were re-recorded, which she called Taylor's Versions. The next day after she announced the acquisition from Shamrock Capital on social media, Swift caught up with her BFF.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were reportedly dining at Money Bar, a 1936-established restaurant located inside The Hotel Elysee in New York. Per the Daily Mail UK, the hotel was reportedly closed for a "private event" at around 6:30 pm local time, according to the hotel's website.

In one of the snaps from their dinner that are circulating the internet, the two are seen seated across each other, engrossed in a conversation, with Swift having an animated, shocked "Oh" reaction on her face. The Getaway Car singer wore a plunging scoop-neck black mini dress with sequins on the hem, while the Only Murders in the Building star sported an all-brown outfit with a large coat.

Taylor Swift's original albums surge on streaming charts after reclaiming her masters

After re-recording four of her first six albums after she couldn't buy back her masters in the past six years, Taylor Swift finally owns her entire catalog. The major acquisition reportedly cost the singer $360 million, and in a lengthy letter to her fans on May 30, 2025, she said that she never thought she would own her masters back after several back-and-forths.

However, since she announced that she now has 100% control over her masters, her original albums have made a resurgence on streaming platforms. The original versions of Reputation and her debut album, Taylor Swift, have returned to claim the top spots on the Apple Music charts. Reputation, according to Forbes, moved 160 places to become the Top 1 best-selling title on iTunes.

The album, which Swift released in 2017, knocked down Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem, which has been dominating the charts for weeks. Her debut album, released in 2026, which is another one that hasn't been re-recorded yet, is currently at No.2 on the iTunes Top 100 albums, right behind Reputation.

In her announcement on May 30, Swift said that she was done re-recording the debut album and that she will likely release it at a later date. Her other albums also dominate the iTunes charts, with the original versions of 1989 currently at No.6 and Speak Now at No.7. The original versions of Red and Fearless are also at No.8 and No.12, respectively.

Swift's Midnights album, which she released in October 2022, remains on the Top 100 list at No.14. Other albums that didn't need to be re-recorded are also doing well, with Lover at No.16, Evermore at No.21, Folklore at No.31, and The Tortured Poets Department at No.32.

Taylor Swift's albums in the Top 100 albums on iTunes include all her re-recordings, aka Taylor's Version releases, including 1989 TV at No.25, Speak Now TV at No. 29, Red TV at No.38, and Fearless TV at No. 49.

