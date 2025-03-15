"Why didn’t he use taylor’s version" — Internet reacts to Justin Bieber using Taylor Swift's Bad Blood on his Instagram story 

On Friday, March 14, Justin Bieber uploaded a blurry picture of the Blood Moon to his Instagram story, adding Taylor Swift's Bad Blood as the music. The story quickly attracted the attention of netizens, who noticed that the Sorry singer had used the original version of the song instead of the re-recorded Taylor's version.

A tweet about Bieber's Instagram story was later shared by @PopBase on Instagram and has since gone viral, receiving more than 4 million views, 26K likes, and 2K retweets.

Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"why didn't he use taylor's version."

Some netizens speculated that Justin's choice of song for his story could be a sign of trouble in his marriage with Hailey Bieber.

"Justin choosing Bad Blood... I know Hailey pacing the room right now," commented an X user.

"why y'all making such a big deal outta this," added another one.

"Please lord don't let them ever get together," wrote the third netizen.

"Adding to the friction between the U.S. and Canada..." replied the fourth user.

Meanwhile, others talked about the "bad blood" between the star singers, referring to the 2019 incident where Justin Bieber defended Scooter Braun—his manager at the time—as the Blank Space singer accused him of bullying her.

"Don’t they have bad blood? Lol she used to love him then hates him," posted a fifth X user.

"Justin life started to change &crumble little by little after he crossed Taylor then hurt Selena.Tayvoodoo aka Karma is a real thing with Taylor. Taylor is thriving &has been for years while his life has slowly been crumbling. He can use the istolen version' it has no effect Taylor," replied a sixth one.

"Wait I’m reading some comments on here Taylor & Justin had beef??? When? lol what’s tea?" commented a seventh netizen.

For the unversed, Scooter Braun was Justin Bieber's manager since the beginning of his career in 2008. Meanwhile, Swift claimed the manager bullied him once his company—Ithaca Holdings—acquired Big Machine Label Group, which held the publishing rights to the Wonderland singer's first six albums.

In 2019, Braun and Swift had a public dispute about those publishing rights. A year later, the manager sold her master recordings to a private equity company.

Since then, the Love Story singer has started re-recording all her albums, dubbing them Taylor's Version, to own the rights to her music. So far, four of her studio albums have been re-released.

Justin Bieber unfollowed Scooter Braun on Instagram in January

While Justin Bieber might have been close to Scooter Braun back in 2019, the two might not be on the same page any longer. In January 2025, Billboard reported that the Peaches singer had unfollowed his former manager on Instagram.

The development comes nearly 6 months after Scooter Braun announced his retirement from management while still remaining in his CEO role at HYBE America.

In his retirement statement on Instagram, Braun mentioned Justin Bieber—alongside Ariana Grande—in a separate paragraph, writing:

"Justin and Ariana were both young teenagers when I began with them. Justin a 13 year old kid busking in Canada and Ariana a young actress on Nickelodeon. To see them both come up to be the legends they are today will forever be one of my greatest honors. As we change our working relationships now, I will continue to root for them with the same passion that I did at each of their humble beginnings."

Per Billboard, the relationship between Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun has been strenuous over the past few years, especially in 2023, when Bieber was "actively looking at how he might extract himself from it [SB Projects]." Justin is signed to the label until 2027.

