From Taylor Swift's orange door exit to Taylor Nation posting 12 photos: TS12 easter eggs that you might have missed 

On Tuesday, August 12, Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album, titled The Life of a Showgirl. The news about Swift's new project was revealed in a teaser from an upcoming episode of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce's, show, New Heights. In a clip from the unreleased podcast posted jointly by Swift and the podcast's official handle, Swift is seen holding a mint green vanity case with her initials on it. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs the Kelce siblings wonder what's inside, she unlocks the briefcase and pulls out the vinyl of her new project, The Life of a Showgirl. In the aftermath of the album announcement, a new fan page on X, 'Ashley is ready for TS12,' has posted a thread of all the TS12 Easter eggs that Tay's fans might have missed. Here's a detailed look at all of them.Easter eggs for Taylor Swift's TS12 that you might have missed 1) Taylor Swift's final exit on tour through an orange doorTaylor exited through an orange door in her final Eras Tour show (Image via X/@THE13MANUSCRIPT)Swift allegedly began leaving hints about her upcoming album as early as 2024. Last year, on December 8, during the final show of her Eras Tour in Vancouver, Swift exited the stage through an orange door. Since Tay's website shows mint green and orange as the colors for her new album, the orange door at her show serves as the first Easter egg.2) A clearly visible A12 section in one of Taylor Swift's videosSwift's stadium video has A12 clearly visible (Image via X/@THE13MANUSCRIPT)In one of the videos Swift posted on Instagram in October 2024 with her cat, the singer was seen walking into a stadium where the A12 section was clearly visible. This section could have been a hint at the date when Swift planned to release the cover art of her 12th studio album, which is Tuesday, August 12, at 12:12 am.3) Orange leaves flying in the video posted by an official Taylor Swift fan page earlier this monthA video from a fan page featuring orange leaves (Image via X/@taylornation13)On August 1, a Taylor Swift fan page posted a black-and-white video of the singer with her 2020 hit, August, playing in the background. Only the leaves flying in the video were golden-orange in color.4) Taylor Swift's tour book features the &quot;see you next era&quot; message against an orange backdropThe message from Swift's Eras Tour Book (Image via X/@THE13MANUSCRIPT)Shortly before her Eras Tour ended in 2024, Swift released a limited-edition photobook that serves as a visual story of her most iconic, highest-grossing tour of all time. On the last page of the tour book, Taylor shared a message for her fans, reading:&quot;See you next era...&quot;The message was also displayed on an orange background, probably indicating her new album.5) Taylor Swift's Grammy ensemble had an earring with 12 beadsSwift's Grammy ensemble had an earring with 12 beads (Image via X/@THE13MANUSCRIPT)In February 2025, Swift attended the 2025 Grammy Awards wearing a shimmering red dress and matching earrings on her left lobe. The earrings also featured 12 red beads, indicating that her 12th studio album is on its way. Additionally, when Swift stepped onto the Grammy stage that night, the background was orange as well.6) TaylorNation's throwback post contains 12 pictures of the singerSwift's fan page posts 12 pictures reminiscing about her Eras Tour (Image via X/@THE13MANUSCRIPT)On Monday, August 11, Taylor Swift's official fan page posted on social media, sharing 12 pictures of the singer. The caption of their post read:&quot;Thinking about when she said 'See you next era...'.&quot;The post quickly went viral on social media, with fans immediately speculating it might be related to a new album release.Taylor Swift is scheduled to appear as a guest on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast tonight (Tuesday, August 12), where she is expected to reveal the cover art of The Life of a Showgirl.