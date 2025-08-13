Taylor Swift’s album announcement reportedly breaks Billie Eilish’s record to become the most-viewed Instagram video in 24 hours 

Taylor Swift's recent video announcing her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, has reportedly broken Billie Eilish's record to become the &quot;most-viewed Instagram video in 24 hours.&quot; On August 12, 2025, the singer revealed the title of her 12th album at 12:12 am through the New Heights Show podcast clip.According to an X post by @TSUpdating, Swift's album announcement surpassed 134 million views within 24 hours. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish's teaser video announcing her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, received 132 million views in 24 hours.Taylor Swift Updates @TSUpdatingLINK🚨| The Life of a Showgirl announcement breaks record for most viewed Instagram video in 24 hours with 134 MILLION views, surpassing Billie Eilish’s HMHAS teaser in just 15 hours!Exploring details about Taylor Swift's new albumOn August 12, 2025, Taylor Swift announced the title of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, which was preceded by a countdown to 12:12 am on her website.As the countdown ended, the Instagram page for the podcast New Heights Show, hosted by brothers Jason and Travis Kelce (Swift's boyfriend), uploaded a clip from their upcoming episode, which will air on August 13.In the clip, Swift tells Jason that she wants to show him something. She is seen picking up a mint green briefcase with the initials &quot;T.S&quot; and opening it to take out a blurred copy of her vinyl album, saying:&quot;This is my new brand new album, 'The Life of a Show Girl.'&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Life of a Showgirl is now available for &quot;pre pre-order&quot; on the singer's website. The album comes in three formats: vinyl, cassette, or CD, priced at $29.99, $19.99, and $12.99, respectively. Notably, the website states that while the orders will be shipped before October 13, the mentioned date is not the album's release date, which will be announced later.According to NBC News, Taylor Swift's new era is marked by orange and mint green, with her social media accounts and website now reflecting the new color scheme. Before her album announcement, Taylor Nation took to X and Instagram to upload 12 photos of the singer in various orange outfits from The Eras Tour, captioning the post:&quot;Thinking about when she said “See you next era…”The orange and mint green color scheme went viral on social media, with several fan accounts, brands, and companies adapting the colors in their accounts and posts. Additionally, the Empire State Building also took to social media to upload a picture of the New York City landmark lit up orange in honor of Taylor Swift's announcement.Coinciding with the album announcement, Taylor Swift also unveiled a newly curated Spotify playlist, “And, baby, that’s show business for you.&quot; The playlist includes 22 songs from Reputation, Red, and 1989, produced by Shellback and Max Martin. This stirred speculation of a possible reunion between the singer and the producers, who have not worked together since her 2017 album, Reputation.Pop Base @PopBaseLINKTaylor Swift has made a Spotify playlist for her upcoming album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ featuring only Max Martin-produced songs. The last time they worked together was ‘reputation’ in 2017.The Life of a Showgirl follows the announcement that Taylor Swift has finally purchased all her masters from Shamrock Capital in May 2025. The company had ownership of her first six records, namely her self-titled debut, Fearless, Red, Speak Now, 1989, and Reputation, leading Swift to release &quot;Taylor's Version&quot; for four of the six albums to regain ownership of her music.In a letter announcing her milestone, Taylor Swift wrote on her website:“To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it. All I’ve ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to be able to one day purchase my music outright with no strings attached, no partnership, with full autonomy.&quot;Further adding: &quot;I will be forever grateful to everyone at Shamrock Capital for being the first people to ever offer this to me. … My first tattoo just might be a huge shamrock in the middle of my forehead.”Taylor Swift's upcoming album follows her 2024 LP The Tortured Poets Department. The LP earned six nominations at the 2025 Grammys, including Album of the Year.