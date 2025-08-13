"ENDED THEM ANNOYING FOOTBALL FANS" - Internet reacts to Taylor Swift sarcastically saying New Heights podcast audience wants to see more of her

Pop icon Taylor Swift made a supposed sarcastic comment about NFL fans during her appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights. Swift's reaction came in the context of multiple American football fans being critical of her since she went public with her relationship with Kelce.On Wednesday, August 13, the much-awaited New Heights podcast episode featuring Taylor Swift is set to premiere. The pop sensation notably announced her upcoming twelfth studio album during the episode, while accompanied by her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce. Ahead of her episode coming out, another clip from it was released, where she seemingly took a dig at NFL fans.&quot;As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast. I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens... it’s more of me,&quot; Swift said in the viral clip.Fans took to X to react to Taylor Swift's comments, with many Swifties cheering her for seemingly hitting back at &quot;annoying&quot; NFL fans. One user wrote, &quot;ATE AND ENDED THEM ANNOYING FOOTBALL FANS.&quot;Other netizens agreed and shared their support for the pop star.domiii☆ @chihiroloverrLINK@PopCrave taylor swift casually trolling an entire demographic while promoting herself😭😭 like she really is THE music industry!naz ᓚᘏᗢ @enchantednazLINKher favorite hobby is making men seethe and i respect itmika @mikasatifosiLINKsay what you want about her she's the queen of subtle dissingFans continued to share their thoughts on Swift's comments. betty @cowboylikebetttLINKmy misandrist rage baiting queenhales ☽☾⋆˙⟡ @grrrlrevoltLINKtaylor swift ragebaiting men in 2025 the world is healingJulio @JulioHashemLINKSay what you want about Taylor Swift, but she is a generational hater, and I will always respect that.Since Swift went public with her relationship with Travis Kelce, many NFL fans have often been critical of her being featured during Kansas City Chiefs games. After the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl this year, fans in the stadium booed the singer when she came on screen.Taylor Swift announced her next studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcastTaylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Source: GettyOn August 12, 2025, Taylor Swift shared a clip from her upcoming New Heights podcast episode where she announced her much-awaited twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The clip was released at 12:12 am ET, where the singer said, &quot;So I wanted to show you something. We got--- [Kelce: A briefcase?] Yeah. This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl.&quot;The announcement clip has since then reportedly broken records, becoming the most-viewed Instagram video in 24 hours. The singer also changed her display icon across her social media profiles, featuring an orange lock in a green background. Swift is known for dedicating a color theme to all of her albums, which usually resembles that &quot;era&quot; for her. For the upcoming Life of A Showgirl, she chose the orange and green theme.Fans could also pre-order the album, vinyl, and CDs from Taylor Swift's official website after her announcement. Although her website said the orders would be shipped before October 13, 2025, it also mentioned that it was not the official release date of the album.Alongside her album announcement, Taylor Swift also curated a playlist with 22 songs from her existing discography. The Spotify playlist, titled And, baby, that's show business for you, was dominated by songs from two of her albums - 1989 (2014) and Reputation (2017). All the songs included were interestingly produced by Max Martin, who last worked with Swift during the release of Reputation. Fans also noticed that the playlist did not include any tracks produced by Jack Antonoff, who has been a frequent collaborator of Swift for the past few years. He also worked extensively on her previous album, The Tortured Poets Department (2024).Fans are eagerly waiting for Taylor Swift to reveal more information about her upcoming album once the full podcast episode is released on August 13 at 7 pm ET. She could reveal the official album cover or artwork related to it, and also share more information about its genre or themes.Swift is yet to officially announce a release date for The Life of a Showgirl.