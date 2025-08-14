Taylor Swift reveals why she chose New Heights for her first podcast appearance, claims Travis Kelce used it “as his personal dating app”

Taylor Swift made a rare podcast appearance on the August 13, 2025, episode of The New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce. Early in the conversation, Jason playfully questioned why the global superstar had agreed to join them.

Ad

Swift responded with a lighthearted admission that the podcast played an unexpected role in her love life.

"This podcast has done a lot for me. I owe a lot to this podcast. This podcast got me a boyfriend, ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago," she explained.

Ad

Trending

Her comment referred to a moment from the July 26, 2023, episode of The New Heights podcast.

A few weeks after attending Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, Travis Kelce revealed on the podcast that he had attempted to meet the Cruel Summer singer but was unsuccessful. He had shared how he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. But he was disappointed to learn that the singer did not meet fans before or after her performances to protect her voice.

Ad

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs...I was a little but hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her…She doesn’t meet anybody, at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal, but it was an unbelievable show," Kelce said at the time.

Ad

During her recent appearance, the Fortnight singer added more context as she reflected on how she eventually found the said podcast episode.

"It was such a wild romantic gesture to just be like, 'I wanna date you'," the singer reflected.

Taylor Swift also joked that her first thought was, “this dude didn’t get a meet and greet and he’s making it everyone’s problem.” But she also appreciated that he made his intentions upfront and public for the world to hear, noting she’s not someone who reads DMs.

Ad

She said it felt like something straight out of an ’80s John Hughes movie, with Travis “standing outside” her “window with a boom box” and saying he wanted to date her, all while making her a friendship bracelet.

Taylor Swift reveals what drew her to Travis Kelce on her New Heights podcast appearance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Image via Getty Images)

During her appearance on The New Heights podcast, Taylor Swift opened up about the early days of her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. The Shake It Off singer admitted that Travis's approach to meeting her was unconventional and lacking in what she jokingly described as “logistical planning.”

Ad

Still, she revealed that something about his persistence and sincerity resonated deeply with her. Swift recalled thinking in those early days that if Kelce wasn’t "crazy", which she admitted was "a big if", then the connection they were forming was exactly the kind of romance she had dreamed about since her teenage years.

"So I was like, 'If this guy isn’t crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager'," Taylor Swift said.

Ad

Travis Kelce jumped in to share his perspective, saying he had been in the crowd at Swift’s Eras Tour, listening closely to every lyric. Taylor Swift then revealed that her initial doubts faded quickly once they started talking. She remembered how natural and genuine their conversations felt.

"I knew that he wasn’t crazy the first couple of times that we talked. I was just like, ‘He’s truly getting to know me in a way that’s very natural, very normal. The way that he could make me laugh so immediately about normal things'," she explained.

Ad

She further described Travis Kelce as someone who lifted everyone around him, calling him a “vibe booster” and comparing him to a “human exclamation point.”

"He’s just a vibe booster in everyone’s life that he’s in… He’s like a human exclamation point, like when you take a picture on your phone and you click the enhance color button," she explained.

Ad

Taylor Swift also credited The New Heights podcast for bringing them together, noting that, despite Kelce’s lack of "logistical planning," without the podcast, they might never have met. Kelce, for his part, summed up his feelings simply, calling himself "the luckiest man in the world."

Post her successful Eras tour, Taylor Swift announced her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, during her appearance on the podcast. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce remains focused on the NFL’s 2025 season, which marked his 13th year with the Kansas City Chiefs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More