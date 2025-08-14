  • home icon
  • Music
  • "She wants that number 1 BAD" - Internet reacts to Cardi B's responding to Taylor Swift's releasing new album after her sophomore album 

"She wants that number 1 BAD" - Internet reacts to Cardi B's responding to Taylor Swift's releasing new album after her sophomore album 

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 14, 2025 07:56 GMT
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Netizens react to Cardi B responding to Taylor Swift's album announcement (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Shortly after Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, Cardi B reposted the album announcement with a hilarious SpongeBob SquarePants GIF and a clip of Regina Hall from the 2001 film Scary Movie 2, where the actress says, "Thank you, lord."

Ad

Cardi B's GIF reaction follows the release of her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, slated for September 19, 2025, while Taylor's upcoming album will drop on October 3, 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cardi's tweet has garnered over 992K views at the time of this writing and resulted in netizens taking to the social media platform to react to the same. Commenting on Cardi B's hilarious reaction to Taylor's album announcement, an X user tweeted:

"She wants that number 1 BAD😂"
Ad

Some internet users speculated whether Cardi was scared to lose the No. 1 spot to Taylor, while some mentioned they were looking forward to the competition:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

On the other hand, netizens expressed how hilarious and real they found Cardi's response to The Life Of A Showgirl's announcement:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Everything to know about Taylor Swift's upcoming album The Life Of A Showgirl explored

Exactly at 12:12 a.m. on August 12, 2025, Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, via a clip from her appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights.

The August 13 podcast episode featured Taylor Swift with Travis and Jason Kelce. She talked about reclaiming her master recordings, her relationship with Travis, and her 12th studio album.

Ad

Swift said she recorded the album in Europe during her Eras tour, inspired by her two years on the road. The tour, running from March 2023 to December 2024, became the first in history to earn over a billion dollars.

Taylor&#039;s 12th album&#039;s cover (Image via Instagram/ @taylorswift)
Taylor's 12th album's cover (Image via Instagram/ @taylorswift)

Reflecting on how The Life Of A Showgirl came into being, Taylor shared:

Ad
“This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant. I’m so proud of it. And it comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, so that effervescence has come through on this record. So as you said, bangers.”
Ad

However, Taylor Swift won't be dropping a second surprise album following the upcoming project, unlike her 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department. The Red singer shared that with TTPD, she gave her fans a "data dump of everything" she thought, felt, and experienced the previous two to three years.

"This is 12. There’s not a 13th, there’s not other ones coming. This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time.” Taylor emphasized
Ad

Taylor Swift's 12th studio album features 12 tracks and also consists of a cover of Father Figure, George Michael's 1987 song. Additionally, the upcoming album will feature a collab with Sabrina Carpenter, from what is known at the time.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More
Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications