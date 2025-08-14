"She wants that number 1 BAD" - Internet reacts to Cardi B's responding to Taylor Swift's releasing new album after her sophomore album 

Shortly after Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, Cardi B reposted the album announcement with a hilarious SpongeBob SquarePants GIF and a clip of Regina Hall from the 2001 film Scary Movie 2, where the actress says, &quot;Thank you, lord.&quot;Cardi B's GIF reaction follows the release of her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, slated for September 19, 2025, while Taylor's upcoming album will drop on October 3, 2025.Cardi's tweet has garnered over 992K views at the time of this writing and resulted in netizens taking to the social media platform to react to the same. Commenting on Cardi B's hilarious reaction to Taylor's album announcement, an X user tweeted:&quot;She wants that number 1 BAD😂&quot;QUEENPRINT FAN @yesibeenabarbLINKShe wants that number 1 BAD😂Some internet users speculated whether Cardi was scared to lose the No. 1 spot to Taylor, while some mentioned they were looking forward to the competition:Nevada @thecheeriesLINKGirl. Don’t be afraid to go head to toe like you’re in your lane and she’s in hersladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo @ladidaixLINKNo like CARDI GOT THAT NO. 1 ON LOCK 😂yata @fakesmileyataLINKLMAOOOOOO SHES SO REAL😭 we all were scaredميوزيك لايف @AghaninowLINKBack-to-back Cardi and Taylor drops? The charts won’t know what hit them.On the other hand, netizens expressed how hilarious and real they found Cardi's response to The Life Of A Showgirl's announcement:steven ☀️ @arianaunextLINKShe is so unserious and so real for this! Taycalis is ALIVE &amp;amp;amp; WELL!️️ ً @cardiratedLINKshe’s so funny for this 😭😭 we will be streaming both, motherss!!!Aaron Dibert @dibert_aaronLINKShe is always the drama! Lol. Love it. 🤣🤣Everything to know about Taylor Swift's upcoming album The Life Of A Showgirl exploredExactly at 12:12 a.m. on August 12, 2025, Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, via a clip from her appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights. The August 13 podcast episode featured Taylor Swift with Travis and Jason Kelce. She talked about reclaiming her master recordings, her relationship with Travis, and her 12th studio album. Swift said she recorded the album in Europe during her Eras tour, inspired by her two years on the road. The tour, running from March 2023 to December 2024, became the first in history to earn over a billion dollars.Taylor's 12th album's cover (Image via Instagram/ @taylorswift)Reflecting on how The Life Of A Showgirl came into being, Taylor shared:“This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant. I’m so proud of it. And it comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, so that effervescence has come through on this record. So as you said, bangers.”However, Taylor Swift won't be dropping a second surprise album following the upcoming project, unlike her 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department. The Red singer shared that with TTPD, she gave her fans a &quot;data dump of everything&quot; she thought, felt, and experienced the previous two to three years.&quot;This is 12. There’s not a 13th, there’s not other ones coming. This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time.” Taylor emphasizedTaylor Swift's 12th studio album features 12 tracks and also consists of a cover of Father Figure, George Michael's 1987 song. Additionally, the upcoming album will feature a collab with Sabrina Carpenter, from what is known at the time.