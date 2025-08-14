"Now we’re crying!": Perez Hilton reacts after Taylor Swift breaks down while narrating how she reclaimed her masters with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift recently made her debut appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast. In the August 13 episode, the Grammy-winning singer discussed various aspects of her life, including her experience of regaining ownership of her master recordings.

In the podcast, Taylor Swift revisited the moment when she found out that she had reclaimed her recordings.

“I very dramatically hit the floor. For real. Like, honestly, just bawling my eyes out, just weeping… I was just like, ‘Really? Really? What do you mean?'” she said.

Taylor Swift on Travis Kelce's podcast (Image via YouTube/ New Heights)

While reporting on Taylor Swift's moving conversation on Travis Kelce's podcast, Perez Hilton said that fans of the singer were also emotional hearing her experience.

"Not only did Tay break it all down for viewers, she broke down herself! ... Wow. We knew it was a big deal. But to hear how emotionally wrecked she was… It’s so moving! ... Awwww! Now we’re crying!" he said.

Taylor Swift recalled reclaiming her master recordings on Travis Kelce's podcast

For those unversed, on May 30, Taylor Swift shared in a letter that she was now in possession of her original recordings after she acquired them from Shamrock Capital. Notably, Shamrock Capital purchased her originals from Scooter Braun in 2020. Braun took over Swift's records after he bought the singer's former label, Big Machine, in 2019.

Now, on the August 13 episode of the podcast, the Bad Blood singer revisited her whole experience. The singer explained the significance of owning the recordings.

“Traditionally, a lot of record deals are set up in a way that artists don’t own what’s called their master recordings. Owning your master recordings means you have complete control over distribution, licensing, and essentially the way your legacy is shaped. It’s always been a huge thing for me," Swift said.

Lacking ownership of her master recordings, Swift decided to re-record her original tracks. She said that while she initially felt “defiant” about recreating her songs, it was the “only way” to truly “own” them. However, she admitted that even with the re-recordings, she still did not fully feel a sense of ownership over the songs.

Taylor Swift also revealed on the podcast that her mother and brother finalized the deal with Shamrock Capital.

“And so like, my mom calls me up afterwards, and she was like, ‘They were wonderful, they heard us out… we have no idea which way they’re going to go,'” Swift stated.

Further elaborating, Swift said that months later, when she was at the Super Bowl, she got a call from her mom sharing the news that she got her music back. The Cruel Summer artist added that owning back her master recordings made her feel lucky.

The singer also recalled the time when she shared the news with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and started crying. The NFL star also recollected the moment and shared that he also started crying on hearing the news.

"I think doing it the right way, creating the fanbase that you did the right way, and leading your life in a direction… you were eventually going to get it back somehow, some way, because you were always doing things with the right intentions," Travis Kelce said.

On Travis Kelce's podcast, Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. The record will be her 12th studio album and the first since reclaiming her master recordings.

