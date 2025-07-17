"#1 Scientologist is methodical"–Perez Hilton raves as Tom Cruise reportedly plans to settle Nicole Kidman feud amid alleged romance with Ana de Armas

Perez Hilton weighed in on the news of Tom Cruise reportedly planning to settle his long-standing feud with Nicole Kidman amid his romance with Ana de Armas. On July 16, 2025, Hilton took to X to share his reaction to this news, with a post captioned:

Ad

"The #1 Scientologist is methodical."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the article on his website, linked to the post, Perez Hilton mentioned that Tom Cruise and his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, had two adopted children, Isabella Jane and Connor. They stayed with Cruise and grew up with him, "far removed from Nicole."

"But she (Nicole Kidman) never forgot about her kids with Tom. Far from it. She’s been trying to reconnect with the Cruise kids for quite some time. And now she’s not the only one who wants to bring the family back together!" Perez Hilton added.

Ad

The podcaster then referenced a July 10, 2025, RadarOnline report. According to this report, the Mission: Impossible actor had finally agreed to meet with his ex-wife and their two adopted children during the summer in Europe.

An insider source was quoted by RadarOnline, saying:

"Tom used to be incredibly dismissive of Keith. He saw him as some hillbilly crooner who wasn’t good enough for Nicole and couldn’t believe she’d ended up with a guy like that. But over the years, Tom’s perspective has shifted."

Ad

According to the same insider, Tom Cruise— who was now believed to be in a relationship with Ana de Armas— had "come to respect" Urban. Once a struggling addict, the country singer had "cleaned up his act" and had since proven himself to be a "steady, loving partner" to Kidman. That transformation reportedly made a strong impression on Cruise.

Reacting to this reported development in Tom Cruise's life, amidst his alleged romantic relationship with Ana de Armas, Hilton remarked:

Ad

"That’s amazing! He’s also hoping to use the time to patch things up with Keith! …This would be so nice for them all!"

Perez Hilton discusses Tom Cruise’s alleged plans to settle feud with Nicole Kidman, and Ana de Armas’ role in it

Tom Cruise (Image via Getty Images)

Perez Hilton weighed in on Tom Cruise’s reported plans to mend his long-standing feud with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, before turning the page for a new start with Ana de Armas.

Ad

Drawing from the July 10, 2025, RadarOnline.com article, Hilton remarked that, as per the insider, the Top Gun actor had primarily been living in the United Kingdom. He wanted to reconcile with his Kidman and was looking forward to a “fresh chapter” in his personal life.

The "fresh chapter" the insider referred to, therefore, was a subtle hint at Cruise’s supposed future with Ana de Armas.

Neither Tom Cruise nor Ana de Armas has explicitly confirmed their relationship. However, the pair has been spotted multiple times spending time together.

Ad

Rumors of their romantic relationship first sparked in February 2025 when the pair were spotted on a night out in London. Since then, they have been photographed together on multiple occasions, fueling further speculation, as per multiple news reports.

Ana de Armas (Image via Getty Images)

Additionally, Hilton remarked that, according to the insider, Cruise’s growing bond with Ana de Armas had led to a shift in his entire outlook.

Ad

"No doubt it helps that Tom’s madly in love with Ana de Armas. That’s shifted his perspective on everything in life because he’s just so darn happy," Hilton said, citing the insider.

The podcaster added that, following his association with Ana de Armas, Cruise had begun reassessing his past, especially how he handled things with Nicole Kidman. Hilton alleged that Cruise was now “seeing things through a much different lens” and was more open to acknowledging past mistakes.

Ad

"He’s now able to admit that he hasn’t always handled things the right way when it comes to Nicole — or Keith. But Tom’s ready to lay it to rest. He’s told friends he doesn’t want to be the kind of guy who holds grudges forever," Hilton wrote, citing the insider.

Ad

Perez Hilton also highlighted the role of Tom Cruise’s children, Bella and Connor, in encouraging the actor’s reconciliation with Nicole Kidman.

Hilton claimed that, as per the insider, both children had spoken positively about Nicole Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban, which played a key role in “softening” Cruise’s stance toward the country singer.

"Bella has grown a lot closer to Nicole, and that’s created a bridge back to Tom. She’s been encouraging this meeting behind the scenes — not only working to soften Tom, but also Connor, who’s very much a daddy’s boy," Hilton added, citing the insider.

Ad

The podcaster further mentioned that, as per the insider, Nicole Kidman genuinely wanted Bella and Connor back in her life. So she was ready to make amends with the actor to make the reconciliation happen.

Nicole Kidman’s latest venture was a film titled Holland, which was released on March 27, 2025.

Ana de Armas' latest project was the John Wick spin-off film, Ballerina, which was released in theaters on June 6, 2025.

Tom Cruise's most recent work was Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, released on May 23, 2025. This film is the eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More