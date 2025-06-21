5 best fighters in ‘From the World of John Wick: Ballerina’

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is a 2025 action thriller film written and directed by Len Wiseman. The fifth entry in the John Wick franchise, it takes place between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023).

Ana de Armas plays Eve Macarro, a former ballerina-turned-killer who seeks revenge. The rest of the cast includes Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick (in his last film appearance), Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves.

Eve Macarro, raised to be an assassin and trained by the Ruska Roma, goes against orders to take on a deadly cult from her past. Her vengeance sets off a war, attracting powerful allies and foes, including John Wick and Baba Yaga.

Ballerina introduces some of the fiercest warriors in the John Wick universe. From legendary assassins to rising newcomers, the movie delivers intense showdowns, creative combat, and standout moments from familiar and new characters.

Here is a list of the five best fighters in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Eve Macarro, and 4 other best fighters in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina

1) John Wick

Keanu Reeves as John Wick (Image via Instagram/@ballerinamovie)

Keanu Reeves returns in the legendary hitman From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, which takes place before John Wick: Chapter 4. The movie boasts some new action set pieces with Wick, which are used to demonstrate why he is still one of the franchise's most formidable players.

Wick gets dispatched into third-act action to prevent Eve Macarro from igniting an even greater war. Though Eve is a worthy fighter, Wick soon overpowers her and spares her life.

His brief appearance reiterates that he is still the uncontested best in the John Wick universe, with no foe yet standing a chance of defeating him, even as Eve shows promise to be able to match him one day.

2) Eve Macarro

Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro (Image via Instagram/@ballerinamovie)

Ana de Armas stars as Eve Macarro, the newest action heroine of the John Wick franchise. Witnessing her father's murder, she is initiated into the Ruska Roma, a covert group of assassins.

Years of rigorous training transform her into a master assassin, and when her existence crosses paths with the cult that murdered her father, Eve embarks on a personal vendetta.

A newcomer to the world of assassins, Eve soon becomes one of its greatest killers. Quick-tempered, intelligent, and merciless, she repeatedly readjusts to her environment, employing everything from grenades and flamethrowers to ice skates as weapons.

Her resourcefulness and determination make her a great fighter, and she is already proving herself to be a favorite fan with possible future appearances within the franchise.

3) Lena

Catalina Sandino Moreno plays the role of Lena in the movie (Image via Instagram/@catalinasandinomoreno)

Catalina Sandino Moreno plays the role of Lena, the brutal killer who works for the Chancellor's cult in Ballerina. She is first introduced as she brutally attacks Daniel Pine and his daughter, Ella, in the Prague Continental. Lena is an unstoppable nemesis to Eve, continuously showing up to fight her.

In a turn of events toward the end of the movie, Lena is Eve's long-lost sister, who was presumed dead for over a decade. She grew up in the Chancellor's cult and dedicated her life to specializing in the killing arts, and served herself well by killing off both Eve and Pine at various times.

Her loyalty is finally repaid, and she is killed, having a brief moment of emotional good-bye with her sister before expiring.

4) Daniel Pine

Norman Reedus as Daniel Pine (Image via Instagram/@bigbaldhead)

Norman Reedus enters the John Wick universe as Daniel Pine, the wayward son of the Chancellor, who escapes the cult's sequestered mountain fortress with his daughter, Ella.

Eve finds him in exile within the Prague Continental, a sanctuary from its laws of protection. But when a bounty is put on his head, assassins pour into the hotel, and Daniel and Ella are compelled to go on a desperate flight, with Eve in the crossfire.

Though Daniel receives only one large-scale action sequence in Ballerina, he holds his own in battle, although he lacks the refined abilities of Eve or John Wick. He effectively protects Ella as they make their escape, but is seriously injured in the process.

Pine makes it out alive, leaving room for a possible comeback and a closer look at his full potential.

5) Javier Macarro

David Castañeda as Javier (Image via Instagram/@castanedawong)

Ballerina opens on an action-packed flashback where teenager Eve Macarro and her father, Javier, attempt to fight their way out of the Chancellor and his guards. While their house is being invaded, Javier fights to save Eve, finally taking her into a hidden compartment as he fights off their intruders.

Even though Javier is outnumbered, he holds firm boldly, employing anything available as a weapon. Even though he is knocked out, he keeps fighting, killing even more of his assailants in a desperate bid to defend his daughter.

Having been gunned down, Javier drags Eve to safety, sacrificing himself to her escape. The violent opening sets the tone for the rest of the film and also explains how Eve developed such remarkable fighting abilities.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is currently showing in theaters.

