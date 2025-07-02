Did a question about Nicole Kidman’s "love scenes" cut Keith Urban’s radio interview short?

Keith Urban's interview ended abruptly after a radio host started asking questions about Nicole Kidman's "love scenes" in her films. On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, the country singer did a Zoom interview for Hayley & Max in the Morning, an Australian Mix 102.3 radio show.

At some point during the interview, hosts Max Burford and Hayley Pearson did a segment they called 'Wall of Truth,' where they asked the country star a "very tricky" question. Burford said that he recently watched Urban's wife, Nicole Kidman's movie with Zac Efron, A Family Affair, which the singer said was "a good one." Burford then went on with his question, saying:

"I thought, 'What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron, having these beautiful love scenes on TV and radio?'"

After firing off the question, the footage showed, per Billboard, how Urban's connection seemed to go silent. It prompted the radio host to ask no one in particular what happened, and a voice behind the camera can be heard saying:

"He's [Urban] disconnected from Zoom."

Pearson clarified what happened and asked if the country singer disconnected the call, to which another unidentified voice replied:

"I think his team hung up on us because they didn't want us to ask that question."

The same voice explained that Keith Urban allegedly doesn't like to talk about "personal stuff" and that they knew "that would happen." The singer's camp has yet to comment on the issue, but an exclusive source for People magazine claimed that Urban "did not hang up, period," adding that he doesn't host his Zoom interviews.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman recently hit the 19-year marriage milestone

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with a never-before-seen picture of the two of them. The couple tied the knot at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel in Sydney on June 25, 2006. While they reportedly couldn't find the time to be together on their 19th wedding anniversary because of their packed schedule, the actress took the time to celebrate.

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, Kidman shared a black-and-white photo of her and Urban side-by-side, hugging each other, on her Instagram. She captioned it, "Happy Anniversary Baby," and tagged Keith Urban, who commented in her post with a red heart emoji.

Kidman appeared to be in the UK during the week, after she was spotted having dinner at Nobu in London the following day. Meanwhile, Urban is worlds away in Cincinnati, Ohio, in the middle of his High and Alive tour. After Cincinnati, the country musician will have his next stop in Indiana.

They may be on opposite ends of the world during their 19th wedding anniversary, but the couple was together during the Babygirlstar's 58th birthday celebration on June 20. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban chose to celebrate her day with a soccer date in Nashville, watching the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Keith Urban is currently on the last few dates of the US leg of his High and Alive tour. After his US concerts, he will be performing in Australia, starting on August 13.

