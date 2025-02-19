Who is Zach Bryan? Grammy-winning country singer gets involved in a bar altercation over Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Recently, on the night of Monday, February 18, singer Zach Bryan got into a bar brawl in New York City's West Village. As per TMZ's report from February 19, things allegedly became heated when he was asked to play pool with some other customers.

After he and his party ran into these people at midnight and played three rounds of pool, Zach wanted to try on a pair of Ray-Ban Meta glasses that one of the pool players had been wearing.

According to the outlet, witnesses stated that Zach's demeanor "changed on the drop of a dime." He once tried the glasses on himself as he thought the person wearing them had been recording him. However, one of the friends of the Meta glasses owner insisted that he wasn't attempting to record him but was merely attempting to have good memories with his friends.

Zach then charged towards them, as his fist balled up. Fortunately, Zach's friends controlled the situation, covered their expenses, and got him out of there.

Zach Bryan is a singer/songwriter from Oologah, Oklahoma. After seven years of service in the Navy, the 25-year-old was honorably discharged. He then got into singing where his voice, combined with country and traditional folk melodies made him popular.

Singer Zach Bryan was in the Navy before joining the music industry

Zach Bryan recently got into a bar fight (Image via Getty Images)

American country music singer-songwriter Zach Bryan was born on April 2, 1996. He had been serving the US navy when his songs, recorded on his phone in the 95 degree heat outside his Navy quarters and posted to social media, became popular.

In 2017, the 28-year old singer began posting his music to YouTube after his friends used his iPhone to record him performing. The single God Speed was Bryan's first song posted to YouTube and was ultimately included on his debut album. Bryan wrote and recorded many songs, which he later posted online, during his time at the Navy.

Before Heading South went viral, Bryan posted 16 songs to his YouTube account, all of which had differing levels of popularity. As per his website, millions of fans have already viewed the video when he launched his 2019 debut album, DeAnn.

In an interview with The Joe Rogan Experience on June 28, 2024, Bryan stated that this internet recognition set him up to become the next big thing in country music. He went on to discuss the same:

“I thought I would be in the Navy till I died.. I never in my life envisioned being a musician, ever.”

As per Billboard's January 30 report, following two self-produced studio albums, DeAnn (2019) and Elisabeth (2020), he signed with Warner Records to release American Heartbreak (2022), his third album and major label debut. The album peaked at number five on the Billboard 200, with Something in the Orange ranking as its top 10 single.

The same report stated that his self-titled fourth album (2023) debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. Its lead single, I Remember Everything, which featured Kacey Musgraves, simultaneously peaked at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts. The Great American Bar Scene (2024), his fifth studio album, also reached the number two spot on the Billboard 200.

Additionally, Zach Bryan has received numerous honors throughout his career, including four Billboard Music Awards, a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and an Academy Award for Country Music. As reported by the Recording Industry Association of America, he has sold more than 30 million albums and singles.

On the other hand, after his bar fight controversy, neither he nor his representatives have said anything as of yet.

