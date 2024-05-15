What happened to Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia? Country star's girlfriend speaks about 'traumatizing' car crash

Brianna LaPaglia recently revealed that she and her boyfriend, Zack Bryan, were involved in a severe car accident while traveling for Bryan's tour this week. Due to the lack of sleep after the incident, LaPaglia disclosed to her TikTok fans on Tuesday afternoon, May 14, that she was on the edge of having a "mental breakdown."

In her two-minute and thirty-one-second clip, LaPaglia shared her thoughts on the accident, stating that it happened right before the two headed to North Little Rock, Arkansas, where Zach Bryan had many shows scheduled.

LaPaglia further said in the May 14 TikTok clip:

"I’m just going to rant for a second because I think I’m nearing a mental breakdown and I’ve been living on a bus for the past month so that doesn’t help.... Everything is just like, what the f*ck’s going on, Two nights ago, Zach and I got into a traumatizing side-by-side car crash. It flipped a bunch of times, everything shattered and thank God we had our seatbelts on but there was a lot of blood and we thought we were saying goodbye to each other."

The podcast host for Barstool Sports appeared close to tears as she disclosed that even though they were ok, Bryan's injuries needed stitches

Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia recently survived a horrible car accident

The couple asserted that they are ok after the crash (Image via Instagram / @briannalapaglia)

Over the weekend, Zach Bryan and his girlfriend, Brianna LaPaglia, were involved in a "traumatizing" car accident. On Tuesday, May 14, LaPaglia, posted details of the incident on TikTok. She said in the same video that everything broke and the car flipped several times.

"Thank God we had our seatbelts on," she said.

The Barstool Sports star added that the two initially believed their wounds would not be fatal but there was lots of blood. The presenter of PlanBri Uncut also opened up about how sad it was for them to say farewell to one another because they feared losing the other to their wounds.

LaPaglia added that the first responders stitched up Zach Bryan once an ambulance came, though she did not disclose the nature of their injuries.

Following medical attention, the two decided to proceed to Little Rock, Arkansas, where Bryan was due to perform twice at Simmons Bank Arena.

She added in the same video:

"After the ambulance came and he [Zack Bryan] got all stitched up, we were like, 'Oh my God, it didn’t hit an artery.' It was just a huge gash, we were OK, we are happy and alive."

However, she did mention that the place of the accident or the cause of it was not immediately clear. However, their problems persisted even after the traumatic accident, as one of their cats escaped into the 100-acre woods behind them.

"Then it’s time to drive to Arkansas. As we’re about to leave, we open the bus door and Mango, the [cat] to never escape, runs out of the bus into the woods," she said. "She goes through barbed wire into the middle of the forest. Zach tries to jump on her, all of his stitches burst again, he’s bleeding so much blood."

Zach Bryan again hurt himself trying to save the cat. The influencer claimed that while looking for the pet, who was eventually found, the two had to cross the barbed wire in bare feet.

Following Bryan's performance, the tired couple went back to their bus, but their other cat escaped, necessitating another late-night search and rescue operation.

LaPaglia then disclosed her unstable mental status before concluding the video. She immediately posted a second TikTok video in which she urged people to use seatbelts. Zach Bryan had not made any public remarks about the accident as of Wednesday afternoon,.