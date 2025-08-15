“There’s no easter eggs in that”- Kjersti Flaa believes that Taylor Swift’s ‘Ruin the Friendship’ is aimed at Blake Lively

The announcement of Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, has stirred up speculation that the track Ruin the Friendship is about Blake Lively.
Taylor Swift unveiled the tracklist on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, where she discussed the album's creation while in Europe for her Eras Tour.
During a YouTube video uploaded on August 13, 2025, Kjersti Flaa speculated that Ruin the Friendship was alluding to Swift's fractured relationship with Lively, her longtime friend.
The speculation arose from Lively's lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, which has dragged Swift into the spotlight. Court documents show Baldoni wanted to review Lively's private correspondence with Swift, alleging the singer pressured Baldoni to accept Lively’s script changes, a claim Swift’s team vehemently denied.
Flaa, analyzing Taylor Swift’s podcast remarks, suggested the singer was subtly addressing the fallout.
"There is just no other explanation for the title of this song," she said. "I mean, there's no Easter eggs in that. That song is definitely about her ruined relationship with Blake Lively."
She also theorized that track number 10, CANCELLED!, was also about Lively, saying,
"She also has a song, track number 10, might also be about Blake. Who knows? The song is called CANCELLED!"
Flaa interpreted Taylor Swift's comment was about her alleged feud with Blake Lively
During her New Heights appearance, Taylor Swift made remarks about "friends or acquaintances".
“I have so many friends or acquaintances or people where they’ll see one comment they don’t like, and it’ll ruin their day,” Swift said. “If your algorithm is giving you either criticisms of yourself or adulation or praise, you’re creating an ecosystem where you’re the centerpiece of the table. And I just don’t think that’s healthy.”
Flaa interpreted this as a direct hit at Lively, who has been put in the crosshairs of online attacks over her lawsuit against Baldoni.
"It seems like to me that she's definitely talking about Blake Lively here. You think everything is about you, and every little comment offends you," Flaa argued. "I mean, that's the reason why this whole lawsuit, as you know, against Justin Baldoni is a fact because Blake Lively couldn't deal with criticism."
Reports claim the rift between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively began when Lively allegedly threatened to release private texts shared between them unless Swift publicly supported her in her legal battle. While sources told People in April that their friendship was "halted," others have later said in June they were working to mend fences, although it "isn't the same as it was before."
The Life of a Showgirl releases on October 3, 2025.