Post Malone has partnered with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS for the brand's newest menswear campaign. The collection, which introduces SKIMS' Heavyweight Fleece fabrication and Realtree camouflage prints, is set to release on August 21, both in stores and online on the brand's website.Kim Kardashian and SKIMS announced the new SKIMS Men campaign via social media on August 19, 2025.As the news gained traction online, fans reacted positively to the campaign featuring Malone, calling him &quot;mother&quot; and &quot;goat.&quot;&quot;Post was so mother for this,&quot; tweeted one X user.Rob @RobConsigliereLINKPost was so mother for this.Similarly, others also raved about the collab between the singer and SKIMS.加密小狼狗🐺 @cryptowolfinLINKPost Malone in SKIMS Men? That’s like mixing rock and roll with a cozy blanket—unexpectedly comfy!Romain Hedouin - Unit Police @RomainHedouinLINKIt's silly how many stylish looks that man manages to pull off 🥹The GOAT ❤️JoshuaHilton @stoneyfollowsLINKthankU thankU thankU, this is what we neeeeeeeded😍Fans also appreciated and applauded Kim Kardashian for the SKIMS MEN campaign featuring Malone.ZACHARY SPENCER 👑 @ZACHARYSPENCER_LINKOhhhh ❤️‍🔥 Kim really did thatDavid williams @KingdaiwilliamsLINKGood little advert @KimKardashianMemeCoinTracker (MCT) @MemeCoin_TrackLINKKim K's got alpha movesMore about the Post Malone x SKIMS Men campaignPost Malone at the 58th Annual Country Music Awards (Image via Getty)Theo Wenner photographed the new SKIMS ad campaign featuring Post Malone on a Utah ranch. The campaign departed from SKIMS' usual neutral aesthetic, incorporating a Western backdrop in line with Malone's public persona.The featured items in the new collection include the Heavyweight Fleece Jogger, Zip-Up Hoodie, SKIMS Basics T-Shirt, and new Realtree camouflage-printed underwear, t-shirts, and fleece separates. SKIMS described the Heavyweight Fleece as a material designed for warmth, durability, and comfort in a press release. The brand stated that its new lounge pieces were intended to combine softness with a focus on fit and functionality.During the press release, cited by People on August 19, 2025, Malone also commented on the collab.&quot;I'm all about comfort and feeling good in what I wear. These pieces are fun, the camo especially stands out to me. I've always been into camo,&quot; he said.Kim Kardashian, SKIMS founder and chief creative officer, also spoke about it in the same release.&quot;Post Malone truly embodies the spirit of the SKIMS Man with his effortless energy and style, which really shine through in this campaign. This launch is a big moment for us, not only because we're expanding our menswear line, but also because we're introducing our new heavyweight fleece,&quot; she said.Post Malone on fatherhood and his daughterPost Malone at the Sziget Festival 2025 (Image via Getty)Post Malone spoke about his three-year-old daughter in an interview with GQ, published August 19, 2025. The musician shares his daughter, born in May 2022, with ex-fiancée Hee Sung &quot;Jamie&quot; Park.Malone described fatherhood as &quot;really sweet&quot; and emphasized that he was taking it &quot;a day at a time.&quot;&quot;Kids are little sh*ts and they're beautiful at the same time... Being a dad, I take it a day at a time. I think it's important that way. We're learning every day. I don't know what the hell I'm doing, and neither does she. She's just figuring it out… It is the most beautiful thing I've ever experienced in my life,&quot; he shared.Malone also discussed his daughter's personality and interests, noting her love of Paw Patrol and Pororo, a Korean children's series. He also said that she enjoyed George Strait and the steel guitar, and recounted how she once jokingly told her grandparents that Jelly Roll was a better singer than her father.The SKIMS Men collaboration follows a period of professional activity for Post Malone. His first country album, F-1 Trillion, was released in August 2024 and reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The project included the singles I Had Some Help with Morgan Wallen, Pour Me a Drink with Blake Shelton, Guy for That with Luke Combs, and What Don't Belong to Me.Malone also co-headlined The Big Ass Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll, which ran from April 29 to July 1, 2025, across North America. In July 2025, he announced the opening of Posty's, a bar and venue in Nashville.