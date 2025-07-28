Ray J addresses Kim Kardashian's scandalous s*x tape from 2007, Loren LoRosa reacts

Singer Ray J recently sat down for an interview with Cam Newton, where he candidly talked about many aspects of his life, including his 2007 s*x tape with Kim Kardashian. In the July 25, 2025, episode of the Funky Friday Podcast, Ray J also addressed many accusations that have been levied against him for years. One of the topics that the I Hit It First singer talked about was his viral tape.

Loren Lorosa then reacted to Ray J's interview in the July 28 episode of The Breakfast Club. While reporting on the singer's take on his tape with the American Horror Story actress, LoRosa said Ray J had been "very careful" while talking about it.

"I think he speaks about it for sure. He made songs about it and all that, but I do think he's had to be very careful about how he speaks about it because people blame him as if he's the person that released the tape," LoRosa said.

The hip-hop artist, in the interview with Cam Newton, recalled the challenges that he faced in getting work following the release of the tape and said that the tape was the "worst thing" ever put in his name. Listening to the singer's comments on his 2007 tape, Charlamagne tha God chimed in and shared his mind, saying that the tape couldn't be sold to a company without the approval of all parties involved.

"You can't just sell a s*x tape to any of these companies. Everybody knows that everybody has to sign off. All parties involved... When they put it out for mass distribution and sell it, all parties involved sign off on," he said.

Loren LoRosa then noted a 2022 interview of Ray J's when he alleged that it was Kim Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, who sold the tape to Vivid, the company that distributed it. The podcast host recalled her time working at TMZ when this interview came out.

"I remember being at TMZ, and I remember being in the newsroom, and there was such a back and forth because you cannot release something there. Someone has to sign the paperwork for Vivid in order for things to be out," LoRosa said.

What did Ray J say about his 2007 tape with Kim Kardashian on the Funky Friday Podcast?

In the two-and-a-half-hour-long episode, Cam Newton asked the One Wish singer if he had ever made an adult video intended for commercial purposes. Ray J then referred to his 2007 tape with Kim Kardashian.

"I did a tape with somebody I liked, and then they did what they did, but I've never made a p*rno. I'm not a p*rno star. Even though I probably got the biggest tape out," he said.

Newton then asked him who "benefited more from the tape." The hip-hop artist said that it was the worst thing for him, especially considering he had a daughter.

"That was probably the worst thing that's ever happened to me. If you look from then till now, it's the worst thing that's ever been put on my name. It's the most disgusting, the most illegal, and the most distasteful when you have a daughter," the singer said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer also mentioned how this had impacted his professional career and that he couldn't find work in the industry easily.

Notably, in an interview with the Daily Mail in May 2022, Ray J alleged that Kim Kardashian released their 2007 tape "like an album" and had kept the only copy with herself.

