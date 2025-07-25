Khloe Kardashian opens up about co-parenting, claims that Tristan Thompson and she are “seamless co-parents”

Khloe Kardashian recently spoke up about her experience of co-parenting with Tristan Thompson. Notably, the former couple shares two children – True and Tatum, born in 2018 and 2022, respectively – as per People magazine in April 2025.In the latest episode of her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, which aired on July 24, 2025, the television personality stated that she has been questioned on how she handles co-parenting on different occasions. Khloe clarified that there is “no drama” between her and Thompson in this situation and added:“There’s drama in other areas of our relationship, friendship, whatever it’s called. Him and I are seamless co-parents. I will say that. And I’m really grateful for that. Tristan trusts me as a mom and so I don’t get a lot of push back or he doesn’t doubt a lot of things that I say.”Khloe Kardashian also gave a few examples, including a situation where they would have to decide about the school they want to send their children to, or take them to a doctor. She stated that Tristan trusts her on the fact that she always has the &quot;best interest at heart&quot; for their kids. Khloe explained the same by saying:“He just knows that I’m not going to do anything to harm the kids and he doesn’t make that part difficult on me. So, I’m very grateful for that.”The media personality also revealed that she does not bring her children into adult conversations, like speaking to them about co-parenting. She further stated that she ensures her kids do not find out in case the former couple are having a dispute for some reason.Khloe Kardashian further opened up on how things in the life of an adult are different compared to children, saying:“I think us adults really complicate things because we put our own feelings and egos in the way. My kids have nothing to do with anything adult. They have nothing to do with Tristan and myself. All they need to know is [that] mommy and daddy love them. Daddy shows up, mommy shows up, and we’re here.”Khloe Kardashian says the kids never questioned anything about their father not living with them View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former X-Factor co-host said that Tristan has to stay out of the state for long periods of time due to his NBA matches, and their children are well aware of the same. Khloe disclosed that the kids have also gone to watch their father's matches on certain occasions.Khloe Kardashian further revealed that the kids never asked why their father was not staying with them. The 41-year-old opened up on how her kids have been reacting to the same for all these years, saying:“I don’t know if that’s weird or not, but they sort of think it’s cool. Like, not that they don’t live with their dad, but they think it’s cool, like, ‘Oh my gosh, we have two houses in LA’... They’re like, ‘Wow, my daddy has a house and my mommy has a house.’”The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star noted that True was very young when she and Tristan were romantically linked, so True cannot remember that the duo was together a few years ago. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn addition, Khloe Kardashian recalled a moment where True questioned her about her “husband.” While the Dash Dolls star knew that True wouldn’t remember anything since she never even saw her mother kissing Tristan on any occasion, Khloe was confused about how she should respond to her daughter.“I asked my therapist and she said, ‘Oh, she’s so young. This is how they associate things. If it gets to be a problem, we’ll talk about it. But right now, she’ll figure it out or ask more questions. When she’s ready, she’ll ask questions.’ But she never asked questions then. So, I wasn’t going to be like, ‘Just so you know, me and your dad are not together.’&quot;Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson started dating in 2016. The relationship went through several ups and downs the next few years, until they separated permanently in 2021, as reported by People magazine.