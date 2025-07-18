“I don’t want any of that kind of PR” — Khloe Kardashian responds to rumors about her breakup with Tristan Thompson being a PR stunt

Khloe Kardashian recently spoke about her separation from Tristan Thompson, clarifying that the split was not a PR stunt. In the latest episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, which aired on July 17, 2025, the Punk’d star said that there is a long list of rumors that have been trending about her family members over the years.The Royal Pains star addressed one such report, referring to her breakup, and responded to the same by saying:“First of all, I don’t want any of that kind of PR. We’ve been broken up for….. this December will be four years. So, that’s a very big commitment. I don’t think Meryl Streep can pull that off. Like that’s crazy. And she’s the best.”Notably, Khloe and Tristan’s relationship went through many ups and downs over the years, and they were together from 2016 to 2021.Additionally, Khloe Kardashian also addressed another rumor suggesting that she is secretly married to Tristan Thompson. Although the television personality did not confirm or deny it, she simply said she had never heard about that rumor before.While clarifying these matters, the X-Factor co-host also emphasized that she would always be there for her family in times of need. Khloe denied that she is a family crisis manager, adding that everyone from her family comes together in certain situations, and that it is her mother and Kim Kardashian who take the lead.“We’re all support if there’s a crisis or whatever. We all there to support one another. Kim normally will have like a master plan and like, okay, this is what we got to do, blah blah blah. Everything’s going to be fine. And my mom…just….like reassures you everything’s going to be fine too”, Khloe added.Khloe Kardashian reveals how she managed to deal with infidelity: Past interview claims explainedWhile the Fashion Police star confirmed in her podcast that her split from Tristan was not a PR activity, she had previously opened up about her past relationships during an interview on the On Purpose podcast, hosted by Jay Shetty.Back in May this year, Khloe Kardashian shared on the podcast that she managed to change things when she was romantically linked to Tristan Thompson. The Psychotherapist star addressed how she coped after being reportedly cheated by Tristan a few years ago and said:“That’s okay, because it’s done. And I also had to forgive myself for that. There was a time that I felt very guilty, like, why did I even stay? Why am I not forgiving myself? I would blame myself for everything.”Khloe Kardashian said that when she was expecting another child, people were not aware of it. The Dash Dolls star explained the reasons for the same, saying that she “felt such shame that it was happening again.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe also stated that people frequently ask her about her plans to get married in the future. The businesswoman and podcaster said that there is a hope that she would exchange vows at some point, adding that “marriage is the most beautiful union that there is.”“I probably am more joyful now, especially with love, than maybe five years ago. And it’s because I feel like I know how to control myself and more. Where before, you just give things so freely. And I love giving love. I love loving myself, loving my family and others. But I feel like I’m a little bit wiser with whom I give it to,” she said.According to People magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have attempted to reconcile on various occasions over the years. Although it did not happen for different reasons, the two are co-parents to their children, True and Tatum.