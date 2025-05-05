Is Paul Pierce married? NBA legend claims marriage is for "old people" and "poor people"

Former American pro basketball player Paul Pierce shared his opinions on marriage and relationships during an appearance on The Truth After Dark podcast. On May 4, 2025, X user The Art of Dialogue posted a clip from the aforementioned podcast episode with the caption:

Ad

"Paul Pierce says marriage is for poor people and old people, and explains why it offers no advantage for a man".

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the video clip, Pierce criticized the institution of marriage, stating that historically it served a functional purpose, particularly for "old" and "poor" people. He suggested that in past generations, individuals, especially those from working-class backgrounds, entered into marriage as a way to combine resources and build a household.

"Marriage is for old people and poor people. Because when you broke, our parents, like my moms and all them, they married on a merit of like, okay, we’re gonna put our incomes together, have all these kids... so they can work and bring income. So, you poor, so you marry for that," he said elaborating his idea.

Ad

Despite his current views on marriage, Paul Pierce was once married. According to an NBC article dated March 19, 2024, Pierce married his longtime girlfriend, Julie Landrum, in 2010. Although there has been no official statement from either party regarding a split, Pierce took to social media in 2023 to confirm his relationship status, writing:

"I’m single what’s up."

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his The Truth After Dark interview, not only did Pierce criticize the traditional structure of marriage, but he also emphasized the lack of practical benefits for men when marital relationships broke down. He claimed that legal obligations often disproportionately affect men, particularly in cases involving divorce settlements or child support.

"Outside of that, there’s no advantage to a man. What does it do for a man when things go south? Like, we gonna have to give up half our this, pay child support, pay… It’s only advantageous to a woman," he remarked.

Ad

Paul Pierce shares his views on relationships

Paul Pierce (Image via Getty)

In the video clip from the The Truth After Dark podcast episode, Paul Pierce shared his views on relationships, stating that relationships "shouldn’t be based on s*x". According to his belief, most relationships were built on the foundation of physical compatibility and intimacy with one's partner.

Ad

"But every relationship is based on that. 100%. You can’t tell me nothing different. This is what I feel," he added.

He further stated that he will "never be in another relationship", explaining the reason behind this decision as:

"Because it’s going to be based off the s*x. Once that wears down, you’re going to go find somebody else that’s better.... This is the thing".

Ad

On May 4, 2025, The Art of Dialogue shared another clip from The Truth After Dark podcast

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the podcast clip, Paul Pierce was discussing how he values his peace, and the interviewer questioned him about what if a woman brought that peace to his life. He stated:

"There's no such thing" as "somebody living with you on a day-to-day basis bringing peace".

Pierce further discussed the emotional challenges he believed relationships impose on men, particularly when cohabiting. He emphasized that true peace, in his view, could only be found in solitude, away from the daily compromises and emotional volatility of a relationship.

Ad

"It’s always gonna be something, because you’re gonna have a bad day where I’ll have a good day, and that’s not gonna be peaceful for me. I’m gonna come home like, damn...Something’s gonna happen to where you go hijack my emotions, so that’s not peaceful," he explained.

Ad

During the interview, he also described what peace looked like to him, highlighting the joys of living alone and being free from expectations or complaints.

"I come home, I watch TV, I make my own food, I go to bed, I work out, I wake up at 5:30, I roll over in the bed, I’m leaned this way, I fart or whatever, I do whatever in my bed. That’s peace. I’m cool. I can live, snore or whatever. I ain’t got nobody complaining about nothing," he remarked.

Ad

Paul Pierce is currently involved in media commentary, primarily through podcasts and television appearances. He is a contributor to the FS1 sports talk show Speak and co-hosts the KG Certified podcast with former teammate Kevin Garnett.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More