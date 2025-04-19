"Garbage comment by a bootlicker": Jason Whitlock's podcast co-host reacts to Rich Paul's controversial LeBron James take

The Lebron James run with the Miami Heat is one team that will go down in history as one of the most successful, yet controversial rosters in the NBA. The conversation around the team resurfaced this past week when the owner of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, discussed Chris Bosh's role on the team.

Ad

Paul stated that the 2011-2014 big three was, in fact, not a big three at all because Bosh was forced to take a backseat and could not be the player he was for the Toronto Raptors before coming to South Beach.

Jason Whitlock's co-host Jay Skapinac spoke on a segment discussing the comments on the "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" show. Skapinac called Paul's take "garbage", adding that Paul had been licking James' boot for 20 years.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The first three in player effency that year [2009-2010] was Lebron [James], Dwayne Wade, Kevin Durant and then Chris Bosh so what you're telling me is you took three of the top four players in the NBA and thrust them on one team, that's a big three," Skapinac said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In Bosh's final season in Toronto, he averaged 24 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He earned second-team All-NBA and went on to be named an All-Star for 11 straight seasons before retiring due to health issues.

Ad

Skapinac pointed to all of those reasons to further explain why Paul had a bad take on Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat.

"Shout out to you Rich, the king bootlicker that you are," Skapinac said. "This guy has been running along side licking the boots of Lebron for years now so this is just another way to prop up Lebron. So yes, it's a shot against Chris Bosh, but it's also saying, 'oh well Lebron didn't have any super teams, Lebron didn't have a big three.' BS Rich Paul. It's a garbage comment by a bootlicker."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chris Bosh was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021 and has his No. 1 jersey retired by the Miami Heat. Lebron James, on the other hand, is getting set for the NBA playoffs with hopes of winning a fifth ring.

Lebron James's new big three in Los Angeles eye fifth ring for James

Lebron James has been a part of several big threes in his career, but the latest trio in the form of Luka Doncic and Austin Reeves is preparing to make a run at a fifth ring for him.

Ad

The three-seeded Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Minnesota Clippers on Saturday in game one of the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Lakers have found much success in the first year with JJ Redick at the helm.

James has averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists this season and could look to have a storybook ending to a great career by winning another championship with his son Bronny James on the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More