"Ate him right on up!"- Internet reacts to Debra Wilson criticizing Aries Spears for cheating in his marriage on the TigerBelly Podcast

Debra Wilson and Aries Spears, along with Mo Collins, joined their fellow MadTV alum Bobby Lee on the latter's TigerBelly podcast in an episode posted on YouTube on Thursday, May 1, 2025. During the episode, the sketch comedy stars got candid about each other, with Aries Spears opening up about his penchant for cheating. The comedian said:

"As much as I love the woman I want to marry for the third time, I cheat. I f**k other women."

He further said that while he wants to be a better man, he also wants all the "exterior sh*t," like a mansion, that he's always dreamed of. Besides cheating, Spears also opened up about not being a good father, and all his confessions led to Debra Wilson giving him some real talk, saying:

"You're never gonna be rich out there, you know why motherf**ker? Because you're bankrupt... Aries, you're bankrupt on the inside... Brother, I love you, you are bankrupt, and my thing is this: you don't have to be."

Wilson's criticism of Spears on the podcast earned various reactions from netizens online. One fan called Debra Wilson going off on her fellow MadTV alum "being a friend."

"Debra was talking real and being a friend. She was passionate, but I think there was a lot of love behind her advice to Aries," an X user said.

More fans commended Wilson for being a "real mf friend," adding that friends like her are "priceless."

"Friends like this are priceless," an X user commented.

"'Went off' ...she giving that man great life advice f**k y'all seeing that I'm not," another X user said.

"She's a real mf friend. That's what a real friend says to another friend. If your friends aren't saying this to you. Then they don't give a f**k about you," an X user added.

Among other commenters is someone who said Aries Spears for his transparency and another one saying that he should follow Debra Wilson's advice.

"I loved the dialogue and Aries' transparency. Y'all chill with the cancel culture; at least this time," a user on X said.

"Love Debra. She's a true friend and not coddling him. He definitely needs to heed her message," another X user commented.

Debra Wilson and Aries Spears reveal how much they were paid on MadTV with fellow cast members

During the MadTV reunion, with Debra Wilson, Aries Spears, and Mo Collins appearing in Bobby Lee's TigerBelly podcast, the conversation delved into their time working in the sketch comedy series. The podcast host opened up about how actors now make less than what they made in MadTV all those years ago, which he claimed was "the lowest that you can make."

When Collins asked him what he was making at the time, Bobby Lee admitted that he started on the show earning $4,000 per episode. In Collins' follow-up question, he asked him what he ended up making, but before Lee answered, he turned the question back to Collins, who said that she ended up earning $15,000 per episode on MadTV.

However, when it was Bobby Lee's time to answer, Wilson, Spears, and Collins found out that they were paid less. It turned out that Lee ended up making $20,000 per episode on the sketch show, while all three comedians only earned $15,000 for every episode.

MadTV aired from 1995 to 2016, with Debra Wilson, Aries Spears, Bobby Lee, and Mo Collins joining the sketch show at different years in the late 1990s until the show ended in 2016.

