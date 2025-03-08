"Theo needs our prayers" — Candace Owens reacts to comedian Theo Von's "problematic" McDonald's order

American comedian Theo Von recently appeared in an interview with outspoken commentator Candace Owens on March 6. In a small clip of the interview, which Owens shared on X on the same day, she could be heard talking about McDonald's with Von and asking him:

“What's your meal at McDonald's? I judge everybody by this. I'll be very careful..”

To this, Von replied:

“Me. I do a double hamburger Which isn't on the menu, but you can get it… Yeah, it goes and catch up.”

Owens then asked if he adds any Big Mac sauce to that, Von said:

“No, I don't know who's making it back there. It depends if Big Mac himself is back there… I'll think that's an okay order..”

After a while, Owens took to X on March 7 and reshared the video. She then wrote in the caption:

“This was entirely problematic—thank you for noticing. Theo needs our prayers..”

The interview came one day after Owens’ interview with Nick Cannon where the latter opened up about why people dislike Owens.

Candace Owens has always been in the news for her opinions

Candace Owens continued the interview with Theo Von and went on talking about his McDonald's order. One day before this interview, another interview with Owens went viral, where she appeared in Nick Cannon's show.

During that, the latter informed the frank commentator that it seems she doesn't begin her conversation with empathy which is probably why people don't seem to like her. Cannon then said how Owen was different from him and that he wouldn't hurt anyone, even if it was the truth.

Candace Owens then replied:

"So, if you can't acknowledge truth… I'm not your problem in life. That's why you're freaking out on me because you know I'm hitting stuff, and you're freaking out…"

Candace Owens has consistently garnered media attention for her frank opinions, like publicly criticizing Donald Trump. In November 2022, speaking on her Daily Wire show, she claimed that she received unpleasant treatment from President Donald Trump which allegedly caused her to wonder for the "first time" about his character.

She also criticized the Black Lives Matter movement. According to a report published by the Daily Dot on August 17, 2021, Owens stated of the movement:

"I don't know why people like being oppressed. It's the weirdest thing I've ever heard. Black people that are focused on their past and shouting about slavery and Black people that are focused on their futures."

Her backing for Harvey Weinstein, who faces his r*pe trial in a month, is another contentious move. His spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement issued on March 3 that his client will eventually gain from Candace Owens' support. Engelmayer said:

"Ms. Owens' intent is to contribute to the ongoing discourse by presenting some of that additional information that, to date, media have not felt needed enough to share with the public."

Candace Owens' visa to work in entertainment in New Zealand was also turned down last year, in 2024. Since it is illegal to grant visas to anyone banned from another country, such as Australia, the New Zealand immigration authorities informed the Associated Press of their decision on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

The same publication claimed that her remarks disparaging Black Lives Matter, feminism, immigration, and vaccines have caused uproar. She is also accused by her critics of allegedly propagating antisemitism and conspiracy theories.

Weeks after neighboring Australia rejected her visa application for allegedly antisemitic remarks she made about Nazi medical experiments on World War II Jews in concentration camps, this decision was made public.

The same day, a Forbes story claimed she was also refused entrance into Australia in October 2024, citing authorities' claims that she "has the capacity to incite discord in almost every direction."

However, Candace Owens didn't say anything as of yet after her interview with Nick Cannon.

