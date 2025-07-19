Nose job, Botox, lasers & more: Khloe Kardashian breaks silence about her cosmetic procedures & battle with melanoma

Khloe Kardashian has recently opened up about the cosmetic procedures she went through over the years in an episode of her podcast Khloe in Wonder Land on July 17, 2025. Apart from that, she also addressed her battle with different health issues, including melanoma, at the same time.The television personality read a card in the episode, which aired on YouTube, that claimed that she “reconstructed” her face. Khloe responded by saying that she would consider the claim as a compliment and added:“I have done my nose. I’ve said this a thousand times. Dr. Raj Kanodia in Beverly Hills. He’s amazing. I love my nose for a multitude of reasons, but mainly because I feel like it’s a subtle nose job. It’s not super crazy. I don’t think you would know I had a nose job, unless you saw my nose before.”Khloe Kardashian stated that she lost her weight by around 60 to 80 pounds in the past. The Punk’d star said that weight loss can bring some changes to anyone’s face. Khloe then referred to the other surgeries she has done so far and continued:“I’ve also done Botox and fillers. I don’t love fillers anymore. Still love Botox. I do lasers on a monthly basis. Love a fu**ing laser. Skin tightening. Anything I’ll do for skin tightening.”The X-Factor co-host stated that the nose job is the only facial surgery she has done so far. Khloe Kardashian additionally claimed that she never liked her face when she was “doing fillers.” She also disclosed how a major portion of her face had to be removed due to melanoma and said:“I’ve had skin cancer and I had a tumor removed from the side of my face, and my doctors talked about it. It’s…. I have photos of a huge, I’ve posted about it because I want to bring awareness to skin cancer. I didn’t know I could have melanoma. I never thought that’s what it was. We removed a huge chunk of my face to save my life. And I had to wear a bandage on my face for over a year to help the scar from not being crazy.”Khloe Kardashian’s cosmetic procedures: Response to social media post explained View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBack on June 29, 2025, an Instagram post shared by Jonny Betteridge, a doctor from London, started creating headlines as it addressed Khloe’s transformation. Johnny started by addressing the Los Angeles, California native’s presence at the wedding ceremony of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, praising the way she wore the outfit at the event.The caption also pointed out how Khloe Kardashian's appearance has changed over time. Betteridge explained this might be due to certain procedures and noted that Khloe has previously talked about her weight loss and fitness routine.Khloe later responded with a long comment, addressing the photos shown in the video.She said that she has never tried to hide anything about her procedures and opened up on the ones that she has been through so far, as she wrote:“Nose job @drkanodia90210 laser. Hair for the hairline and everywhere else @sevlaseraesthetics. Botox and sculptra where my face tumor was removed in my cheek @7qspa. Soft wave laser for skin tightening @softwavetherapy.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKhloe Kardashian also clarified that she did not have fillers for a few years and continued:“Lost 80 pounds over the years (slow and steady) @coachjoe.paris collagen baby Threads underneath my chin and neck @thethingswedo.co. Salmon sperm facials/ regular facials, peptides, vitamins and daily skin care. In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors.”The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star commented below the post earlier this month, and it has received more than 5,000 likes from social media users, as of this writing.