Is Teddi Mellencamp related to John Mellencamp? Podcaster reveals "multiple tumors" were found in her brain and lungs in latest Instagram post

Teddi Mellencamp has recently provided an update on her health, revealing the diagnosis of multiple tumors in her brain and lungs. In 2022, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma and has documented all the surgical procedures on social media ever since.

Teddi Mellencamp is the daughter of the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter John Mellencamp and his second wife, Victoria Granucci. The 43-year-old is mainly known for being a lead cast member of three seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Additionally, she co-hosts a weekly podcast called Two T's in a Pod with television star Tamra Judge.

On Thursday, March 6, Mellencamp shared a health update via an Instagram post. She revealed the diagnosis from her latest scans, writing:

"I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren’t able to be removed via surgery. I also have 2 tumors in my lung. These are all metastases of my melanoma."

She also provided an update on her recovery process, explaining that the doctors were "hopeful that immunotherapy and radiation will effectively treat them."

"I am feeling positive— that I will win this battle, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina’s kids’ names," she quipped before ending the message on an expletive aimed at cancer.

According to the National Institute of Health, up to 60% of advanced melanoma patients develop brain metastases as cancer cells spread through the blood-brain barrier, worsening their condition.

Teddi Mellencamp underwent surgery to remove several tumors from her brain last month

Teddi Mellencamp - Source: Getty

In February, Teddi Mellencamp underwent surgery to remove tumors from her brain after she had to be hospitalized following "severe and debilitating headaches." In an Instagram post shared on February 13, the podcaster revealed that CT scans and MRI had confirmed the existence of multiple tumors in her brain. The doctors allegedly predicted that they were growing inside her brain for "at least six months."

"Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today. The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date," she stated.

She ended that post with a note of gratitude for her family, friends, doctors, nurses and other hospital staff who had helped her recuperate.

Two weeks later (February 27), the 43-year-old shared an MRI of her brain and revealed that four tumors were removed via surgery. Concluding with a word of gratitude, Teddi Mellencamp added:

"The laughter, support, and patience of my kids, my family, and my closest friends is one gift with which words cannot properly express my gratitude. As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers. I see them, and they're definitely helping me stay strong."

On Tuesday, March 3, Teddi Mellencamp revealed in an Instagram story that she was returning from the hospital after 16 days.

Teddi Mellencamp's latest Instagram post received warm wishes from friends, including RHOBH castmate Kyle Richards. Richards recalled how Mellencamp could name all of Angelina Jolie's children after surgery despite forgetting the year. TV stars such as Alexia Echevarria and Erika Jayne also sent their support.

