How rich is Teddi Mellencamp? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's net worth explored as reality star undergoes urgent brain surgery

Reality star, Teddi Mellencamp announced on Instagram on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, that she underwent brain surgery after she was diagnosed with multiple tumor diagnoses. Mellencamp, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seasons 8 through 10, noted that the diagnosis came after she suffered from "severe headaches" for weeks.

Before she was diagnosed and operated upon for the tumors on her brain, Teddi Mellencamp had been diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022. At the time, the reality star informed her followers that a mole on her back was diagnosed with melanoma.

The RHOBH star has been open about her skin cancer journey with her fans and has often shared updates about the same on Instagram. She also worked to raise awareness for regular skin checkups.

Mellencamp has appeared on multiple reality shows throughout her career. She is also the founder and owner of the lifestyle and fitness brand, All In by Teddi. Teddi Mellencamp, who is also known as Teddi Jo, has a net worth of around $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Mellencamp was married to Edwin Arroyave for 13 years before she filed for divorce in November 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple share three kids, Cruz, Slate, and Dove.

Teddi Mellencamp's career and medical history explored

Teddi Mellencamp was born in Indiana, on July 1, 1984, to parents John Mellencamp and Victoria Grannuci. She grew up in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina until she was 17 when she moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

Teddi Mellencamp rose to popularity after she appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as one of the main cast members from seasons 8-10 (2017-2020). After that, she transitioned into a "friend" role for seasons 11-13.

She also appeared on the third season of Celebrity Big Brother in 2022 and was the first house guest to get evicted. She has starred in films including Next Level (2019) and Falling from Grace (1992), which was directed by her father, John Mellencamp.

Her other TV appearances include Flipping Out (2018), Vanderpump Rules (2018), The Real Housewives of Orange County (2023-2024), and Name That Tune (2024). In 2020, she also competed on Celebrity Family Feud with her RHOBH cast members Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley. These TV show appearances contributed significantly to her $8 million net worth.

Her other major source of income comes from her lifestyle and fitness company All In by Teddi, which provides personal coaching, health tips, and meal plans. Over the years, Teddi has turned her business into a multi-million dollar venture.

Teddi Mellencamp also co-hosts Two T's in a Pod, a weekly podcast with her Real Housewives of Orange County castmate Tamara Judge. The podcast focuses on discussions about various Bravo TV series and is noted for its candid conversation and humor by the fans.

Real estate investments

Teddi Mellencamp made her fortune in real estate with her ex-husband Edwin Arroyave. In 2018, they bought a house in the Mountains Olympus area of Los Angeles for $4.07 million from Megan Ellison. Teddi and Edwin later listed the property for $6 million in 2022.

Among the ex-couple's real estate collection is their Encinio home which they bought for $6.5 million in 2020. Before moving to the Mount Olympus house in 2018, they bought a home in the Laurel Canyon area for $1.8 million, which they rented out for $17,000 per month.

Among their tenants was rapper Pop Smoke before he was killed during a home invasion in 2020. Teddi and Edwin later sold the property for $2.8 million.

Teddi Mellencamp was diagnosed with Melanoma in 2022

Teddi Mellencamp shared a post regarding her successful melanoma surgery in 2023 (Image via Instagram @teddimellencamp)

In March 2022, Mellencamp was diagnosed with Melanoma, a type of skin cancer after doctors found one of the moles on her back was cancerous. However, in October 2022, she was diagnosed with stage two Melanoma, which was removed.

Over the next two years, Mellencamp underwent multiple surgeries, biopsies, and immunotherapy treatments after discovering new melanoma spots on her back. The RHOBH star has shared updates of her treatment and journey on Instagram, which she uses to advocate for skin cancer awareness, urging people to get regular checks.

Teddi Mellencamp shared a post on Instagram on February 12, 2025, revealing that she was scheduled to have urgent brain surgery. This came after she learned that the severe headaches that she had been having were due to the formation of multiple brain tumors.

"For the last several weeks I've been dealing with severe debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization," she wrote.

She continued to say that doctors found "multiple tumors" on her brain after they saw a CT scan and MRIs. She noted that doctors believed the tumors had been growing for "at least six months."

The reality star also revealed in her statement that two of the tumors were surgically removed on Wednesday. She added that the "remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."

She also posted a story on her Instagram on February 12, which saw her in the hospital before she was scheduled to head to the operation room. The story featured her family and friends around her in the room offering support.

In her statement, Mellencamp thanked the doctors, surgeons, and nurses for doing "everything possible" to help her get back to being healthy.

