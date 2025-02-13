Teddi Mellencamp's health battles explored as former RHOBH star undergoes surgery to remove multiple brain tumors

Teddi Mellencamp, RHOBH alum, shared on Instagram on February 12 that she will undergo emergency brain surgery after tumors were found.

Doing the same, she wrote:

“For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches.”

She continued:

“Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months.”

Additionally, the reality TV star made her health battles public, a little more than a year after undergoing surgery to treat her skin cancer. She has previously discussed her fight with Stage 2 melanoma candidly with her fans.

Teddi Mellencamp also suffered from melanoma

Teddi Mellencamp, singer John Mellencamp's daughter and former cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stated on Instagram that she had been suffering from excruciating and incapacitating headaches for the past few weeks. Then she claimed that on Tuesday, the pain became so severe that she was hospitalized.

Doctors discovered several lesions on her brain following an MRI and CT scan, which they suspect have been growing for at least six months. Talking about the surgery, Teddi Mellencamp further wrote in the same post:

“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today- The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”

Then, thanking her family members, she continued:

“I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health. Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey.”

Additionally, as per Entertainment Now’s February 12 report, in her Instagram Story from the same day, Teddi Mellencamp shared a clip where she shared that she was in the hospital awaiting surgery. She further stated that she was there with TV personality Kyle Richards, singer Morgan Wade, her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave, and two other friends.

In the same clip, Arroyave disclosed that she had shaved her head in advance of the operation. One of her friends then jokingly asked if she could take her scrunchie when she showed off her new hairstyle.

Then, Richards asked whether she might use Mellencamp's "old [hair] extensions." Mellencamp responded with a smile, saying she had already "gave those out.”

This isn't Mellencamp's first health struggle. In December 2023, she shared on Instagram that she was recovering from a "soft tissue defect reconstruction" and "wide excision melanoma."

This involved removing the afflicted skin from her shoulder and "replacing it with a flap of skin from below on my back." Talking about the same, she said:

"The pain and discomfort are all worth it... Please get your skin checked. I promise you do not want to go through this."

Furthermore, she recently shared an image of her surgical scar from her battle with melanoma in honor of World Cancer Day on February 4 on Instagram and wrote:

“It’s #WorldCancerDay so I’d like to remind you to get your skin checks scheduled… If this is your first time seeing this, I recently shared my full melanoma journey on @tscpodcast. Give it a listen when you have a chance.. If it’s not your first time, I hope it’s a good reminder..”

As per The Independent's February 6 report, Teddi Mellencamp first announced her melanoma diagnosis following the removal of a mole from her back in March 2022. Mellencamp openly admitted at the time that she had put off seeing a dermatologist "for a very long time" because of her "anxiety." But when she saw the alarming mole, Richards finally persuaded her to see a doctor.

Teddi Mellencamp, who hasn’t said anything since her last Instagram status, is currently in a better condition.

