The Bachelor's Beverly Ortega talks about leaving the show due to an "emergency surgery"

The latest episode of The Bachelor season 29 aired on February 10, 2025, continuing Grant Ellis’ journey to find love. It featured a group date, one-on-one interactions, and eliminations. However, one of the key moments was the exit of contestant Beverly Ortega, who was initially chosen for a solo date with Grant but she did not appear.

Ortega recently addressed her sudden departure on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, which aired on February 11, 2025. She explained that her exit was due to a medical issue which led to an emergency surgery. Ortega mentioned what the doctor had told her:

"You have appendicitis and you're going to need emergency surgery."

During the episode, Beverly was absent from her scheduled one-on-one date. Contestant Parisa informed the group that Ortega was unwell and would not be returning.

Trending

Instead, the date was modified into a mini-group date with Sarafiena, Dina, and Litia, leading to a solo dinner with Litia. By the end of the episode, Alli Jo, Bailey, and Chloie were eliminated, leaving 10 contestants still in the competition.

The Bachelor star Beverly Ortega opens up about her hospitalization after suffering from severe "stomach pain"

Beverly Ortega shared on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that she had been excited about her one-on-one date with Grant Ellis. She had been feeling homesick and saw the date as a way to connect with him.

“I was so sad, missing home, missing my mom, my dad, so getting the one-on-one solidified, like, ‘Okay, I’m here, and it’s for a good reason,’” she explained.

However, on the day of the date, Ortega experienced stomach pain that worsened over time. She said she woke up with her stomach hurting. As the pain increased, she began vomiting and continued to feel unwell for several hours. The situation escalated, leading to her being taken to the hospital.

After running tests, the doctor confirmed that she had appendicitis and informed her that she needed a surgery.

“They end up taking me to the hospital because I was not okay. They gave me IV. I was there for three hours. They gave me morphine. The pain finally went away. But I was like, ‘What is wrong with me?’” Ortega said.

As a result, Ortega had to leave the The Bachelor without getting the chance to go on her date with Grant. The episode quickly moved on, with the scheduled one-on-one date being adjusted into a mini-group date.

Recovery and thoughts on her show experience

Following her surgery, Ortega took time to recover both physically and emotionally. She explained that while her physical health improved, she struggled with lingering emotions about her sudden departure.

“Honestly, it took me a month and a half to recover emotionally. Physically, obviously, I was okay. But emotionally, I was not,” she said.

She also revealed that there were moments between her and Grant that were not shown on screen. She added that the production didn’t show a lot of their moments, but we they had a lot of "cute little moments," Ortega stated.

Ortega confirmed that she and Grant had shared a kiss, just not on the first night. Despite her unexpected exit, she remains open to returning to Bachelor Nation in the future.

“I’m 1,000 percent interested in Bachelor in Paradise,” she added.

Watch new episodes of The Bachelor airing every Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback