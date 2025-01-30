"You're a cancer survivor" — MrBeast contestant gives away $431,000 in high-stakes challenge

MrBeast’s latest YouTube video, Every Minute One Person Is Eliminated, aired on January 25, 2025, featuring 20 contestants competing for a $500,000 cash prize. The format required one player to be eliminated every minute until only two remained. Contestant 19, a cancer survivor, shared that she wanted to start a mobile salon service for cancer patients, while contestant 11 planned to open a winery business.

As the challenge progressed, $69,000 was awarded to a previous contestant, leaving $431,000 at stake. The final task required both remaining contestants to press a button and hold it for one minute. If either contestant let go, the other would win the entire amount. If both held on for the full minute, the money would be lost.

As the timer counted down, contestant 19 proposed a deal, promising to share the money if contestant 11 let go. MrBeast questioned whether she was being truthful, but contestant 11 ultimately decided to take the risk. With 15 seconds remaining, she said:

"I've trusted you this whole time and you're a cancer survivor."

Contestant 11 lifted her hand and this ensured contestant 19 won the full amount.

MrBeast's final stage of challenge and contestant 11’s decision

In the final stage of the MrBeast's challenge, contestants 11 and 19 faced off with $431,000 on the line. Their task was simple, press a button and keep holding it for one minute. If neither contestant let go, they would both lose the money. If one released the button, the other would win the entire amount.

As the timer began, contestant 19 quickly made an offer, saying:

"I got a second chance at life when I beat stage three cancer. I really want to start a mobile bus salon service for people who have cancer."

She explained that her goal was to support those going through treatment by providing professional grooming services. MrBeast stirred up the situation, reminding contestant 11 that contestant 19 could be lying to secure the win.

Despite the uncertainty, contestant 11 reflected on the competition and, with 15 seconds left, made her choice. She lifted her hand, ensuring contestant 19 won the prize. After the challenge, contestant 11 explained why she made that decision, saying:

"I won all the other games and feel like giving away the money here was winning this one. 19's a cancer survivor and she's going to give back to cancer patients, I really wanted her to have the money."

"I will honor my word" — Contestant 19 shares her plans for the money

After winning the challenge, contestant 19 thanked contestant 11 for trusting her. She reassured everyone that she would keep her promise, saying,

"I will honor my word."

She explained that she had personally experienced the struggles of cancer treatment and wanted to make a difference by launching a mobile salon service for patients. She described her vision, stating:

"When I was going through treatment, there were times I wanted to feel like myself again, but it was so hard to go out and get it done. I want to bring those services to people who need them."

Contestant 19 discussed that her goal was not just personal but aimed at helping others facing similar battles. MrBeast acknowledged the moment:

"one of the most selfless things we've ever had in any of our videos," he stated.

As the video concluded, contestant 19 reiterated that she planned to move forward with her mobile salon project. Contestant 11 responded that she was happy knowing the money was going to "something that will help others."

