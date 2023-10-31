John Mellencamp 2024 North American tour: Presale, where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

John Mellencamp has announced a new tour, titled Live and In Person Tour, which is scheduled to be held from March 8, 2024 to April 23, 2024. The tour is in support of the singer's latest album, Orpheus Descending and a continuation of the its 2023 edition.

The singer also announced that he will perform in cities such as Madison, Duluth, Little Rock, Savannah and more, via a post on Instagram on October 30, 2023:

Presale for the tour will be available from October 31, 2023 and can be accessed with the code BACKSTAGE via Live Nation.

General tickets will be available from November 3, 2023 and can be purchased at the official website of the singer.

John Mellencamp 2024 tour dates

John Mellencamp released his latest studio album, Orpheus Descending, on June 16, 2023. The album has been a moderate success, peaking at number 79 on the German album chart.

In support of the album, the singer embarked on a North America tour, starting with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium at Bloomington, Indiana on February 5, 2023.

The tour ended with a show at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 27, 2023.

The full list of dates and venues for the John Mellencamp Live and In Person Tour 2024 tour is given below:

March 8, 2024 – Rochester, New York at West Herr Auditorium Theatre

March 10, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

March 11, 2024 – Worcester, Massachusetts at The Hanover Theatre

March 13, 2024 – Hartford, Connecticut at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts

March 14, 2024 – Schenectady, New York at Proctors

March 16, 2024 – Erie, Pennsylvania at Warner Theatre

March 17, 2024 – Toledo, Ohio at Stranahan Theater

March 19, 2024 – East Lansing, Michigan at Wharton Center

March 20, 2024 – Richmond, Kentucky at EKU Center for the Arts

March 22, 2024 – Muncie, Indiana at Emens Auditorium

March 23, 2024 – Springfield, Illinois at UIS Performing Arts Center

March 25, 2024 – Green Bay, Wisconsin at The Weidner

March 26, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at Overture Center for the Arts

March 27, 2024 – Rockford, Illinois at Coronado Performing Arts Center

April 4, 2024 – Duluth, Minnesota at DECC Symphony Hall

April 5, 2024 – Des Moines, Iowa at Des Moines Civic Center

April 7, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska at Orpheum Theater

April 9, 2024 – Springfield, Missouri at Juanita K. Hammons Hall for Performing Arts

April 10, 2024 – Little Rock, Arkansas at Robinson Center

April 12, 2024 – Birmingham, AL at BJCC Concert Hall

April 14, 2024 – Greensboro, North Carolina at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

April 15, 2024 – Chattanooga, Tennessee at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 17, 2024 – Fayetteville, North Carolina at Crown Theatre

April 18, 2024 – Washington, D.C. at DAR Constitution Hall

April 20, 2024 – Columbia, South Carolina at Township Auditorium

April 21, 2024 – Norfolk, Virginia at Chrysler Hall

April 23, 2024 – Savannah, Georgia at Johnny Mercer Theatre

John Mellencamp is best known for his eighth studio album, Scarecrow, which was released on July 31, 1985. The multi platinum certified album peaked as a chart at number 2 on the Billboard 200, Australian and Canadian album chart.