John Mellencamp 2023 North American Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and other details

American singer-songwriter John Mellencamp has announced his tour for 2023. The tour billed as the “Live and In Person 2023 Tour” will kick off in Bloomington, Indiana on February 5. It will conclude on June 24 in South Bend, Indiana.
Mellencamp’s tour spans 76 cities and he will make stops at venues in New York City, Chicago, Vancouver, Nashville, and San Francisco. He will also perform in major cities like Atlanta, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Toronto, Austin, Boston, and St. Louis, among others.
The announcement of the tour comes after the opening of a permanent exhibition that celebrated John Mellencamp at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame called Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp. The exhibits include John Mellencamp’s suit worn in promotional photos for his 2003 album titled Trouble No More, a custom 1976 Fender Telecaster guitar, and an oil painting by Mellencamp himself.
John Mellencamp 2023 North American tour tickets and presale
A number of presales for John Mellencamp’s tour are currently underway. Citi card members' presale and preferred tickets will be available from October 4 at 10:00 am ET and will end on October 6 at 10:00 pm ET.
The presale for VIP Packages and official platinum will begin on October 4 at 10:00 am ET and will end on October 6 at 10:00 pm ET. An artist presale will begin on October 5 at 10:00 am ET and will continue until October 6 at 10:00 pm ET. A Ticketmaster presale will begin on October 6 at 10:00 am ET and will end on the same day at 10:00 pm ET.
The general sale of John Mellencamp's tour tickets begins from October 7 at 10:00 am ET. A VIP package public onsale will begin on October 7 at 10:00 am ET and will end on January 13 at 5:00 pm ET. An official platinum sale will begin on October 7 at 10:00 am ET and will come to an end on February 5 at 10:00 pm ET.
John Mellencamp 2023 Tour Dates
- February 05 — Bloomington, IN at Indiana University Auditorium
- February 06 — Bloomington, IN at Indiana University Auditorium
- February 08 — Charlotte, NC at Ovens Auditorium
- February 10 — Atlanta, GA at Fox Theatre
- February 11 — Jacksonville, FL at Jacksonville Center for the Arts | Moran Theater
- February 13 — Clearwater, FL at Ruth Eckerd Hall
- February 14 — Clearwater, FL at Ruth Eckerd Hall
- February 15 — Clearwater, FL at Ruth Eckerd Hall
- February 18 — Orlando, FL at Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
- February 19 — Orlando, FL at Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
- February 21 — Fort Lauderdale, FL at Broward Center for the Performing Arts
- February 22 — Fort Lauderdale, FL at Broward Center for the Performing Arts
- February 24 — New Orleans, LA at Saenger Theatre
- February 25 — Sugar Land, TX at Smart Financial Centre
- February 26 — San Antonio, TX at Majestic Theatre
- February 28 — Austin, TX at Bass Concert Hall
- March 01 — Dallas at TX Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
- March 11 — Portland, OR at Keller Auditorium
- March 13 — Vancouver, BC at Orpheum
- March 14 — Vancouver, BC at Orpheum
- March 15 — Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre
- March 17 — San Francisco, CA at Golden Gate Theatre
- March 18 — San Francisco, CA at Golden Gate Theatre
- March 19 — Fresno, CA at Saroyan Theatre
- March 21 — Sacramento, CA at SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
- March 22 — Los Angeles, CA at Dolby Theatre
- March 24 — Las Vegas, NV at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
- March 25 — Las Vegas, NV at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
- March 27 — Denver, CO at Ellie Caulkins Opera House
- April 03 — Kansas City, MO at The Midland Theatre
- April 04 — Kansas City, MO at The Midland Theatre
- April 06 — Minneapolis, MN at State Theatre
- April 07 — Minneapolis, MN at State Theatre
- April 08 — Minneapolis, MN at State Theatre
- April 10 — Milwaukee, WI at The Riverside Theater
- April 11 — Milwaukee, WI at The Riverside Theater
- April 13 — Chicago, IL at Chicago Theatre
- April 14 — Chicago, IL at Chicago Theatre
- April 17 — Louisville, KY at The Kentucky Center
- April 18 — Louisville, KY at The Kentucky Center
- April 19 — Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center Theater
- April 21 — St. Louis, MO at Stifel Theatre
- April 22 — St. Louis, MO at Stifel Theatre
- April 24 — Memphis, TN at Orpheum Theatre
- April 25 — Memphis, TN at Orpheum Theatre
- May 05 — Evansville, IN at Old National Events Plaza
- May 06 — Evansville, IN at Old National Events Plaza
- May 08 — Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium
- May 09 — Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium
- May 10 — Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium
- May 12 — Cincinnati, OH at Aronoff Center
- May 13 — Cincinnati, OH at Aronoff Center
- May 15 — Fort Wayne, IN at Embassy Theatre
- May 16 — Fort Wayne, IN at Embassy Theatre
- May 17 — Columbus, Ohio at Palace Theatre
- May 19 — Greenville, SC at Peace Center
- May 20 — Durham, NC at DPAC
- May 22 — Pittsburgh, PA at Benedum Center
- May 23 — Pittsburgh, PA at Benedum Center
- May 25 — Cleveland, OH at Playhouse Square
- May 26 — Cleveland, OH at Playhouse Square
- June 02 — Baltimore, MD at The Lyric
- June 03 — Philadelphia, PA at Kimmel Cultural Campus
- June 05 — New York, NY at Beacon Theatre
- June 06 — New York, NY at Beacon Theatre
- June 07 — New York, NY at Beacon Theatre
- June 10 — Boston, MA at Boch Center – Wang Theatre
- June 11 — Providence, RI at Providence Performing Arts Center
- June 13 — Albany, NY at Palace Theatre
- June 14 — Syracuse, NY at Landmark Theatre
- June 16 — Buffalo, NY at Shea’s Performing Arts Center
- June 17 — Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre
- June 19 — Toronto, ON at Massey Hall
- June 21 — Grand Rapids, MI at DeVos Performance Hall
- June 23 — South Bend, IN at Morris Performing Arts Center
- June 24 — South Bend, IN at Morris Performing Arts Center
John Mellencamp has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards
John Mellencamp is popular for his brand of heartland rock, which emphasizes traditional instrumentation. He became popular in the early 1980s when he released a string of Top 10 singles, some of which included Hurts So Good, Jack & Diane, Crumblin’ Down, and Pink Houses.
John Mellencamp holds the record for the most tracks by a solo artist to hit number one on the Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. The artist has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards. His most recent work was his album of original songs, Strictly: A One-Eyed Jack, which released on January 21, 2022