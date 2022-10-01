John Mellencamp 2023 North American Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and other details

American singer-songwriter John Mellencamp has announced his tour for 2023. The tour billed as the “Live and In Person 2023 Tour” will kick off in Bloomington, Indiana on February 5. It will conclude on June 24 in South Bend, Indiana.

Mellencamp’s tour spans 76 cities and he will make stops at venues in New York City, Chicago, Vancouver, Nashville, and San Francisco. He will also perform in major cities like Atlanta, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Toronto, Austin, Boston, and St. Louis, among others.

The announcement of the tour comes after the opening of a permanent exhibition that celebrated John Mellencamp at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame called Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp. The exhibits include John Mellencamp’s suit worn in promotional photos for his 2003 album titled Trouble No More, a custom 1976 Fender Telecaster guitar, and an oil painting by Mellencamp himself.

John Mellencamp 2023 North American tour tickets and presale

A number of presales for John Mellencamp’s tour are currently underway. Citi card members' presale and preferred tickets will be available from October 4 at 10:00 am ET and will end on October 6 at 10:00 pm ET.

The presale for VIP Packages and official platinum will begin on October 4 at 10:00 am ET and will end on October 6 at 10:00 pm ET. An artist presale will begin on October 5 at 10:00 am ET and will continue until October 6 at 10:00 pm ET. A Ticketmaster presale will begin on October 6 at 10:00 am ET and will end on the same day at 10:00 pm ET.

The general sale of John Mellencamp's tour tickets begins from October 7 at 10:00 am ET. A VIP package public onsale will begin on October 7 at 10:00 am ET and will end on January 13 at 5:00 pm ET. An official platinum sale will begin on October 7 at 10:00 am ET and will come to an end on February 5 at 10:00 pm ET.

John Mellencamp 2023 Tour Dates

February 05 — Bloomington, IN at Indiana University Auditorium

February 06 — Bloomington, IN at Indiana University Auditorium

February 08 — Charlotte, NC at Ovens Auditorium

February 10 — Atlanta, GA at Fox Theatre

February 11 — Jacksonville, FL at Jacksonville Center for the Arts | Moran Theater

February 13 — Clearwater, FL at Ruth Eckerd Hall

February 14 — Clearwater, FL at Ruth Eckerd Hall

February 15 — Clearwater, FL at Ruth Eckerd Hall

February 18 — Orlando, FL at Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

February 19 — Orlando, FL at Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

February 21 — Fort Lauderdale, FL at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

February 22 — Fort Lauderdale, FL at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

February 24 — New Orleans, LA at Saenger Theatre

February 25 — Sugar Land, TX at Smart Financial Centre

February 26 — San Antonio, TX at Majestic Theatre

February 28 — Austin, TX at Bass Concert Hall

March 01 — Dallas at TX Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

March 11 — Portland, OR at Keller Auditorium

March 13 — Vancouver, BC at Orpheum

March 14 — Vancouver, BC at Orpheum

March 15 — Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre

March 17 — San Francisco, CA at Golden Gate Theatre

March 18 — San Francisco, CA at Golden Gate Theatre

March 19 — Fresno, CA at Saroyan Theatre

March 21 — Sacramento, CA at SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

March 22 — Los Angeles, CA at Dolby Theatre

March 24 — Las Vegas, NV at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

March 25 — Las Vegas, NV at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

March 27 — Denver, CO at Ellie Caulkins Opera House

April 03 — Kansas City, MO at The Midland Theatre

April 04 — Kansas City, MO at The Midland Theatre

April 06 — Minneapolis, MN at State Theatre

April 07 — Minneapolis, MN at State Theatre

April 08 — Minneapolis, MN at State Theatre

April 10 — Milwaukee, WI at The Riverside Theater

April 11 — Milwaukee, WI at The Riverside Theater

April 13 — Chicago, IL at Chicago Theatre

April 14 — Chicago, IL at Chicago Theatre

April 17 — Louisville, KY at The Kentucky Center

April 18 — Louisville, KY at The Kentucky Center

April 19 — Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center Theater

April 21 — St. Louis, MO at Stifel Theatre

April 22 — St. Louis, MO at Stifel Theatre

April 24 — Memphis, TN at Orpheum Theatre

April 25 — Memphis, TN at Orpheum Theatre

May 05 — Evansville, IN at Old National Events Plaza

May 06 — Evansville, IN at Old National Events Plaza

May 08 — Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

May 09 — Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

May 10 — Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

May 12 — Cincinnati, OH at Aronoff Center

May 13 — Cincinnati, OH at Aronoff Center

May 15 — Fort Wayne, IN at Embassy Theatre

May 16 — Fort Wayne, IN at Embassy Theatre

May 17 — Columbus, Ohio at Palace Theatre

May 19 — Greenville, SC at Peace Center

May 20 — Durham, NC at DPAC

May 22 — Pittsburgh, PA at Benedum Center

May 23 — Pittsburgh, PA at Benedum Center

May 25 — Cleveland, OH at Playhouse Square

May 26 — Cleveland, OH at Playhouse Square

June 02 — Baltimore, MD at The Lyric

June 03 — Philadelphia, PA at Kimmel Cultural Campus

June 05 — New York, NY at Beacon Theatre

June 06 — New York, NY at Beacon Theatre

June 07 — New York, NY at Beacon Theatre

June 10 — Boston, MA at Boch Center – Wang Theatre

June 11 — Providence, RI at Providence Performing Arts Center

June 13 — Albany, NY at Palace Theatre

June 14 — Syracuse, NY at Landmark Theatre

June 16 — Buffalo, NY at Shea’s Performing Arts Center

June 17 — Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre

June 19 — Toronto, ON at Massey Hall

June 21 — Grand Rapids, MI at DeVos Performance Hall

June 23 — South Bend, IN at Morris Performing Arts Center

June 24 — South Bend, IN at Morris Performing Arts Center

John Mellencamp has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards

John Mellencamp is popular for his brand of heartland rock, which emphasizes traditional instrumentation. He became popular in the early 1980s when he released a string of Top 10 singles, some of which included Hurts So Good, Jack & Diane, Crumblin’ Down, and Pink Houses.

John Mellencamp holds the record for the most tracks by a solo artist to hit number one on the Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. The artist has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards. His most recent work was his album of original songs, Strictly: A One-Eyed Jack, which released on January 21, 2022

