"Why would we need this" - Internet reacts to Kim Kardashian's SKIMS introducing new face wrap product with fabric that provides “jaw support"

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian's fashion line, SKIMS, launched a new product, a face wrap that claims to offer &quot;jaw support,&quot; which has since gone viral. The band-like wrap, called &quot;Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap,&quot; is designed to create a &quot;snatched&quot; look for users. It features Velcro fastening at the top of the head and the nape of the neck, making it easy for everyday use.Available in two color variants, clay and cocoa, the face wraps are priced at $48 apiece on the official SKIMS website.Despite Kardashian's face wrap going viral, social media users have had mixed reactions. One user wrote: ella 🪴 @ellaaimagineLINKwhy would we need thisSome netizens claimed that the new SKIMS product was just a money-making hack for Kim Kardashian.&quot;the way kim is making weird products just to keep the money rolling,&quot; commented an X user.&quot;We really need devices to help people remember to close their mouths now,&quot; added another.&quot;Yeah Kim for solving a problem that doesn't exist &amp; giving young people something more about their bodies to hate,&quot; wrote a third one.&quot;at this point SKIMS could sell air and it’d go viral,&quot; posted a fourth netizen.Meanwhile, others claimed that the face wrap was going to create insecurity among women about their jawlines.&quot;We’re gonna look back and think about how unsupported and vulgar we were without jawstraps,&quot; replied a fifth user.&quot;I swear to god y’all better not walk out in public with these on,&quot; remarked a sixth one.&quot;We used to chew gum for a defined jawline. Those were the days,&quot; commented a seventh netizen.According to BuzzFeed, Kim Kardashian referred to the new SKIMS face wrap as &quot;a necessity&quot; in an Instagram story.Professionals claim Kim Kardashian's new SKIMS product is &quot;just clever marketing&quot;While netizens remain divided over the utility of Kim Kardashian's face wrap, the product has also attracted professional scrutiny online.According to Newsweek, facial plastic surgeon Dr. Spiegel called the new SKIMS product &quot;just clever marketing,&quot; adding that it cannot make any lasting changes to the wearer's face. The Boston surgeon, who has over 38K TikTok and 35K Instagram followers, further stated:&quot;I'm afraid KK [Kim Kardashian], you're going to lose a lot of credibility on this one. If you have collagen yarns, what does that mean? It's not going through your skin.&quot;In the video's caption, he also warned viewers not to &quot;fall for the hype.&quot; Another professional, Dr. Naomi McCullum, compared the face wrap to garments provided to patients who underwent neck lifts or liposuction.The Australian cosmetic practitioner told Elle Australia:&quot;In terms of function, I really can't see any skin benefits from collagen yarns sitting on top of the skin - and these seem to be a combination of synthetic fabrics - and you can't get a slimmer jawline with simple compression.&quot;At the time of writing this article, Kim Kardashian's face wrap is already sold out on the SKIMS website.