"all for nothing" — Fitness influencer Joey Swoll appears to quit social media after Hulk Hogan's tribute backlash

By Suchita Patnaha
Published Jul 30, 2025 11:14 GMT
Joey Swoll quits social media (Image via Getty)

Fitness influencer Joey Swoll was criticized online after posting a tribute to wrestling legend Hulk Hogan after his death on July 29, 2025. Swoll shared an old video of himself dressed as Hulk Hogan on his X account as a homage to the late wrestler.

Given Hogan's controversial history of racist statements, including his use of the N-word in previous records, which resulted in his termination by WWE in 2015, the tribute quickly sparked online outrage. Following public scrutiny online and allegedly receiving threats, the fitness influencer seemingly announced his exit from social media.

He wrote on his X account:

All the good I've done, all the people I've helped, all for nothing.
Joey Swoll appears to have quit social media after uproar over Hulk Hogan tribute

Joey Swoll appears to be quitting social media after being criticized for honoring the late wrestler Hulk Hogan. Shortly after Hogan passed away on July 29, 2025, Swoll posted a video of himself dressed as the wrestler on X (previously Twitter) with a thank-you note.

Many fans viewed it as a sincere gesture; however, others took offence at the message due to Hogan's previous controversies. Swoll went on TikTok Live to defend his post against online criticism, arguing that people should be free to make errors and grow from them.

However, he used the phrase “colored people” during the livestream, which sparked even more outrage. After expressing regret, he stated that he meant to say "people of colour" and admitted that he didn't completely comprehend Hogan's past. Swoll stated the criticism was too great and declared he was quitting social media, even though he had taken down the video and apologised.

Who is Joey Swoll?

Born Joseph Sergo on January 11, 1983, in the Chicago area, Joey Swoll is a bodybuilder, fitness instructor, writer, and businessman, most recognized on social media as the "CEO of Gym Positivity." As a college football player who was harassed for being too short, he found bodybuilding, which helped transform his physical appearance and perspective.

With his 2022 TikTok video in response to gym shaming, Swoll gained popularity and began the #MYOB and #GymPositivity movements. It encourages empathy and condemns toxic gym culture.

Along with co-founding Shredz supplements and writing Train Harder Than Me, he has started his own business, Taste Flavor, and provides online fitness coaching. With millions of fans on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and X, he has a large online community where he promotes resilience, respect, and fitness.

