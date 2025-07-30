"It's a different era, it's a different time" - WWE yet to replace Hulk Hogan, believes veteran (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan recently passed away, shocking WWE fans. The void left behind by his demise, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter, will be difficult to fill in terms of character.
Hogan's All-American on-screen persona was larger than life for many, a persona that he seemed to maintain even outside the ring. This, according to Apter, is yet to be replicated in modern-day wrestling. Even major names like Cody Rhodes have not reached the level of Hogan, or so Apter thinks.
Speaking on the latest episode of UnSKripted, Bill Apter had the following to say about Hulk Hogan's prominence in wrestling history and WWE.
"Anytime you would ask a casual person about pro-wrestling, they'd say Hulk Hogan, they'd say Bret Hart, they'd say Shawn Michaels, they'd say Andre the Giant. But today the difference is, it's the brand. And there is not one person like a Hogan, that you could actually just say that that guy is the type of person Hogan was in the WWF. It's a different era, it's different time, and no there can't ever be another character like Hulk Hogan because atleast right now, I haven't seen anyone that has the dynamic that Hulk Hogan had." [17:44 Onwards]
Hogan was undoubtedly one of the best in the business, and he will be sorely missed by WWE fans.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video