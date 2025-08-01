"Ten years younger" - Anthony Hopkins tries Kim Kardashian's SKIMS face wrap in a hilarious Instagram shoutout

On July 31, 2025, the two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins posted a humorous Instagram video where he was seen sporting Kim Kardashian's brand-new SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap. Like the mask that his character Hannibal Lecter wore in The Silence of the Lambs, the thin SKIMS wrap covered the neck, jaws, and chin.Mimicking his character's slurp from the film, Hopkins gave a spooky tribute in the video, stating:“Hello Kim, I’m already feeling 10 years younger.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post caption echoed Lecter's famous monologue about fava beans and chianti:&quot;Thank you, Kim. Don't be afraid to come over for dinner.&quot;For the unversed, Sir Anthony Hopkins is renowned for his Oscar-winning portrayal of Dr. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs (1991), which is famed for its subtle menace and frightfulness. The actor has had an extensive and successful career that spans more than 60 years and earned him several major awards.Anthony Hopkins channels Hannibal Lecter, sporting SKIMS Face Wrap in Instagram video; Kim Kardashian repostsHopkins at &quot;Transformers: The Last Knight&quot; US Premiere (Image via Getty)Sir Anthony Hopkins, aged 87, channeled his famous character Dr. Hannibal Lecter while trying Kim Kardashian's new SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap in the Instagram video. The tight wrap covered his jaw, neck, and ears, which had the distinctive shape of Lecter's mask from the psychological horror, The Silence of the Lambs.Later, Kim Kardashian reshared Hopkins' video on her Instagram Story with the remark:&quot;I'M SCREAMING!!!!!&quot;Other celebrities and fans appreciated Hopkins's satire; with Michael Beach hailed him as a “great actor with a great sense of humor,” while Gwyneth Paltrow referred to the post as “genius.&quot;According to the brand's website, the SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap is priced at $48. Available for two days, it has already sold out in an instant. The wrap is is made of collagen-infused sculpting fabric and has Velcro closures. It is advertised as a way to support the jawline. However, some have compared it to post-surgical compression gear and remarked that it looks like &quot;medieval torture device,&quot; per The New York Post.How does SKIMS Face Wrap resemble Anthony Hopkins' character of Hannibal Lecter?Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs (Image via PrimeVideo)The SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap by Kim Kardashian is a snug compression gear that targets the neck and jawline. Its shape, which covers the jaw and chin and fastens around the skull, is very similar to the restraint mask that Hopkins's Dr. Hannibal Lecter wore in The Silence of the Lambs.As reported by People magazine, velcro fastenings and the simple molding cloth produce a stiff form that visually resembles the muzzle from the film. The structure of the wrap mirrors Lecter's creepy signature look, as seen in Hopkins' Instagram video.Stay tuned for more updates.