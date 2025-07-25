7 thrillers to watch if you liked Wall to Wall

Wall to Wall delivers an intense exploration of the urban modern nightmare. This Korean thriller follows the life of Woo-seong, a man who saves up enough money to get an apartment, only to learn it is a waste as he gets surrounded by mysterious noises from neighbouring floors. This thriller film features Kang Ha-neul, Yeom Hye-ran, and Seo Hyun-woo.

Wall to Wall explores the universal fears encompassing relationships between neighbours and homeownership. The narrative showcases how residing in an apartment can transform from a dream into a psychological nightmare. The audience who liked watching Wall to Wall will discover similar themes in other thriller films that explore living situations under claustrophobic circumstances.

Wall to Wall displays how financial burden can escalate day-to-day anxiety. The films focus on hostile neighbours, and mysterious sounds create high stakes. For fans seeking similar gripping thrills, these seven movies offer an equally engaging viewing experience in terms of domestic fear and modern paranoia.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the author's opinions.

1408, Disturbia, The Resident, and four other thrillers to watch if you liked watching Wall to Wall

1) Single White Female

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Single White Female remains one of the most recognized apartment thrillers, mirroring the titular movie's themes of domestic terror. The premise of the film follows Allie, who is looking for a roommate after her partner moves out. Another woman named Hedra responds and appears perfect at first. The new roommate slowly becomes obsessed with Allie's life.

Single White Female moves from light manipulation to extreme stalking. The small apartment matches the titular movie's claustrophobic setting. The fans witness how sharing a living space can turn into a nightmare. This movie explores additional themes of psychological manipulation and identity theft.

Its storyline illustrates how quickly trust can dissolve between roommates. Like Wall to Wall, it illustrates how a settlement can become a prison.

Single White Female is available to stream on Netflix.

2) Disturbia

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Disturbia captures the terror that defines Wall to Wall through suburban vigilance themes. The thriller stars Shia LaBeouf as Kale, a teen who is under house arrest. Kale is convinced that his neighbour is a serial killer. The movie builds tension through limited and confined perspectives, as well as a progressively escalating obsession.

Disturbia shares Wall to Wall's emphasis on mysterious neighbours and unprecedented sounds. The main character's lock-up creates the same psychological pressure. Much like Wall to Wall, the fans question what is imagination vs reality. This film examines how isolation can exacerbate high-risk situations.

The movie displays the capacity of neighbouring objects for hidden darkness. Both films feature protagonists who turn detectives in their own homes.

Disturbia is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3) The Resident

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The Resident provides apartment horror that resonates with Wall to Wall's themes of intruding neighbours. The premise of this movie follows Juliet (portrayed by Hilary Swank), a doctor who moves into a well-established apartment. The building's manager initially appears charming and helpful, but this movie later reveals the manager's unhealthy obsession with tenants.

The movie shares Wall to Wall's exploration of violated safety and privacy. Both feature main characters who discover that their homes are not as safe as they thought. The Resident displays how residential staff can misuse their access. Like Wall to Wall, it builds high stakes through unpredictable occurrences and missing things.

The film demonstrates how fast comfort can transform into terror. The Resident explores themes of stalking and surveillance within rented buildings.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Pacific Heights

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Pacific Heights delivers the horrors of landlord-tenant dynamics that mirror Wall to Wall's property terror. The movie follows Carter Hayes (portrayed by Michael Keaton), a manipulative tenant from hell. Drake Goodman and Patty Palmer buy a Victorian home and convert it into an apartment. Hayes moves in and starts to terrorize the couple.

Pacific Heights navigates the fears of ownership turning into a nightmare. The film displays themes of residential fear and financial damage. Both films display how housing sometimes turns into a disaster for lives and relationships.

Pacific Heights displays the troubles in the legal system in safeguarding property owners. Like the titular movie, it features progressing psychological warfare among neighbours.

The movie develops tension through property damage and fear tactics. It is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) The Good Neighbour

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The Good Neighbour delivers psychological manipulation, just like shown in Wall to Wall's neighbour conflicts. The movie follows two teenagers who attempt to conduct a scary experiment on their old neighbour, Harold. Sean and Ethan use technology to form supernatural phenomena in Harold's home.

This film examines how pranks can escalate into serious consequences. The film shares Wall to Wall's plot of neighbour relationships gone absolutely terrible. Both movies feature main characters who become trapped by their neighbours' actions.

The Good Neighbour displays how assumptions about others can turn lethal. This narrative builds tension through the invasion of privacy and surveillance. The movie reveals how ruthless behaviour can cover deep psychological problems. The Good Neighbour also showcases the dual capacity of being both a villain and a victim.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Rear Window

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Rear Window remains the epitome of a neighbour-watching thriller, which inspired movies like the one in the title. This masterpiece was created by Alfred Hitchcock, featuring James Stewart as a photographer. The premise of the story follows the protagonist, who is locked in his apartment with a broken leg.

He becomes obsessed with looking at his neighbours through his rear window. This movie shares the titular movie's themes of mysterious neighbour behaviour and surveillance. Both feature main characters who discover strange secrets about their neighbours.

Just like Wall to Wall, Rear Window questions the ethics of witnessing others' personal lives. The movie demonstrates how general apartment buildings can hold dark secrets. It also explores themes of moral responsibility and voyeurism.

The film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) 1408

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

1408 delivers claustrophobic terror that mirrors the titular movie's apartment-based fear. John Cusack plays Mike Enslin, a writer who specializes in debunking supernatural phenomena. Enslin checks into Room 1408 at the Dolphin Hotel.

The room immediately begins troubling him with supernatural and psychological attacks. Both movies feature main characters trapped in helpless circumstances that turn tragic.

1408 explores how isolation can result in mental breakdowns. Like Wall to Wall, it builds tension through disturbing occurrences and unexplained sounds. The movie illustrates how quickly safe spaces can transform into prisons. This film showcases the psychological terror through atmospheric manipulation.

1408 is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Wall to Wall is available to stream on Netflix.

