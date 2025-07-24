‘Law and the City’ announces finale screening fan event in Malaysia with Lee Jong-suk and Moon Ka-young: All we know

On July 24, 2025, K-media My Daily reported that Lee Jong-suk and Moon Ga-young will join Malaysian fans for a special finale event of tvN’s Law and the City (Seocho-dong in Korean) on Sunday, August 10, 2025.As per drama officials, the episode screening will host over 1,000 viewers and include a press briefing. tvN’s Law in the City premiered on July 9, 2025. Below are the full details for the Law and the City final episode viewing event in Malaysia.Date: August 10, 2025 (Sunday)Fans Attending: 1,000Time: To be announcedVenue: To be announcedMore particulars about the screening and how to attend the Malaysia finale event will be announced soon.According to the outlet, this marks a rare overseas event for a Korean drama closing. Usually, such viewings are hosted in Seoul, but high demand from Malaysia (now one of the fastest-growing K-drama markets in Asia) led to this modification. The fan response prompted producers to move the final watch event abroad.What is Lee Jong-suk &amp; Moon Ga-young's starrer Law and the City about?Lee Jong-suk returns to legal drama with Law and the City, which trails five law firm employees as they tackle the harsh side of corporate law. He plays An Ju-hyeong, a ninth-year associate at Kyungmin Law Firm, known for his sharp mind and emotionless attitude.He didn’t take up law to fight for justice; instead, it’s logic and strategy that pulled him in. Though Ju-hyeong has earned high pay and respect, he avoids opening his own practice, calling it too much trouble. However, a shift in his work and personal life pushes him to rethink his future. This is Jong-suk’s third legal character after Big Mouth and While You Were Sleeping.On the other side, Moon Ga-young stars as Kang Hee-ji, a junior associate at Johwa Law Firm, Kyungmin’s rival. Unlike Ju-hyeong, she believes changing one life can change everything. Her views clash with his, but their paths cross often as they handle cases on opposite sides.The show also follows Bae Mun-jeong, Cho Chang-won, and Ha Sang-gi, three other associates who face both courtroom battles and personal struggles. Together, the five deal with tough cases and find small moments of peace with lunch and outings while working in high-stress environments.Law and the City can be streamed on Viki. Episodes 7 and 8 are scheduled to launch on July 26 and 27, respectively. The drama comprises 12 episodes in total, with a pair of new ones arriving every Saturday and Sunday.