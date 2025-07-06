Law and the City episodes 1 & 2 recap: Exes Ju-hyeong and Hee-ji reconnect, but their legal beliefs and past relationship spark tension

Law and the City premiered its first two episodes over two days: episode 1 on July 5, 2025, followed by episode 2 the next day. In the legal drama, Lee Jong-suk plays Ahn Ju-hyeong, a senior associate lawyer known for his logical mindset. Ju-hyeong, now in his ninth year at Johwa Law Firm, has never pursued law to uphold justice.

Then there’s Kang Hee-ji (Moon Ga-young), a sociable and confident lawyer who believes that changing one life can impact the entire world. Her warm, people-first approach stands in contrast to Ju-hyeong’s logic-driven attitude.

Law and the City episode 1: Introducing Lee Jong-suk as Ahn Ju-hyeong

In the opening chapter of Law and the City, Ju-hyeong, on his way to court, spots a nervous newbie lip-syncing lines from a legal drama. Ju-Hyeon then recalls his days when he, too, thought courtroom battles were full of drama.

Now in his ninth year of practice, Ju-hyeong commands the courtroom with logical clarity. Post-hearing, Ju-hyeong advises the newcomer to rely on actual rulings and law books instead.

Back at the building, viewers are introduced to his other acquaintances (Chang-won, Mun-jeong, Sang-ki, and Dong-wook) who work at different firms within the same complex in Law and the City. Despite their busy schedules, they stay connected through a lunch group chat.

However, today’s chat feels heavier since Dong-wook is heading to a big-name law office. Meanwhile, over lunch, Ju-hyeong casually drops that he has a blind date in the evening. His colleagues say he’ll ditch midway.

Later, Ju-hyeong takes on a new case involving a visually impaired tax accountant accused of assault. The client denies the charge, claiming the supposed victim is faking injuries. Intrigued, Ju-hyeong begins investigating.

That night, his date turns out to be a total mismatch. The next morning, a new candidate, Hee-ji, arrives for an interview. She’s hired right away with her smart replies.

Meanwhile, Ju-hyeong later uncovers that the accused and the victim once lived together. Just before trial, the client admits they were in a relationship in the past, claiming the allegation is revenge-driven.

In court, Ju-hyeong shields the truth, framing it as a money dispute between roommates. The judge accepts it, and the case is dismissed. That night, the crew gathers again. Mun-jeong says someone new is joining their chat. Just then, Hee-ji walks in. Law and the City episode 1 ends with a shift in Ju-hyeong’s expression.

Law and the City episode 2: A kiss that hints there's more between Ju-hyeong and Hee-ji

Law and the City's episode 2 opens with Ju-hyeong choosing to act as though he doesn’t remember Hee-ji. Elsewhere, Kim Hyeong-min, the owner of the Hyungmin building, proposes merging all the tenant law offices into one consolidated firm.

She intends to establish long-term tenancy arrangements within the building. Back at home, Hee-ji is shown questioning Ju-hyeong’s cold behavior. The narrative then moves to a scene involving an asset seizure.

A debtor arrives at the firm seeking legal assistance but is turned away. Hee-ji observes the interaction. During lunch, Hee-ji’s coworkers advise her not to be present at asset seizure sites due to the risk of unpredictable reactions from debtors.

Both the lender and debtor later approach the firm for legal help as the Law and the City episode progresses. Hee-ji then proceeds to attend another asset seizure, where the process is depicted as disorganized.

A courtroom scene follows. Ju-hyeong represents a case in which the debtor is being sued for eviction after missing a single payment. No settlement is reached unless the debtor clears the full amount. Meanwhile, at home, Hee-ji reads about a newly established precedent by the Supreme Court.

The ruling states that a creditor cannot terminate a public housing tenant’s lease on their behalf. The next day, Ju-hyeong tells the creditor that the judge may not be aware of the ruling yet. Therefore, it isn’t necessary to consider it during the trial.

At the hearing, the debtor submits the written precedent in court. The judge, upon reviewing the document, rules in favor of withdrawing the case. During lunch, it is revealed that Hee-ji has provided the debtor with the court document. This leads to a debate between her and Ju-hyeong.

The Law and the City episode concludes with a quiet scene at a basketball court. Hee-ji sits alone in contemplation when Ju-hyeong arrives on a walk and notices her. A flashback shows a past moment of them kissing.

Law and the City is available to stream on Disney+. New episodes premiere every Saturday and Sunday.

